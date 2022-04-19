Log in
Apacer Technology : Board of directors resolved the issuance of new common shares for cash.

04/19/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Apacer Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/04/19 Time of announcement 17:16:36
Subject 
 Board of directors resolved the issuance of new
common shares for cash.
Date of events 2022/04/19 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/19
2.Types of securities privately placed:common shares.
3.Counterparties for private placement and their relationship with
the Company:
with the Company:The means of selecting the specified persons is pursuant to
 Article 43-6 of the Securities and Exchange Act and Financial Supervisory
Commission, Execution Yuan Letter (91) Tai-Cai-Zheng-Yi No. 0910003455,
dated June 13, 2002; and the investor of the Private Placement is limited
to strategic investors.
4.Number of shares or bonds privately placed:
Issue not more than 11,000,000
 new shares of privately placed common shares.
5.Amount limit of the private placement:
Issue not more than 11,000,000
 new shares of privately placed common shares.
6.Pricing basis of private placement and its reasonableness:
A.For setting the offering price of privately placed shares,the offering
 price shall be not lower than 80% of the higher price of the following two
 calculations:
a.The simple average closing price of the common shares of the company for
 either the 1, 3, or 5 business days before the price determination date,
 after adjustment for any distribution of stock dividends, cash dividends or
 capital reduction.
b.The simple average closing price of the common shares of the company for
 the 30 business days before the price determination date, after adjustment
 for any distribution of stock dividends, cash dividends, or capital
 reduction.
B. Subject to the resolutions in the shareholder's meeting, the price
   determination date, actual private placement pricing are proposed to
   authorize the Board to determine after taking into consideration of the
   actual specific subscribers and market status.
C. The determination of the Private Placement price shall be based on the
   regulations of Directions for Public Companies Conducting Private
   Placements of Securities. Additionally, in consideration of the company's
   future development, the legal restriction to the transfer of the
   privately placed securities from timing, transferee to quantity together
   with the prohibition of OTC listing requirements within 3 years, thus the
   price should be considered reasonable and will not have material impact
   on shareholders' equity.
7.Use of the funds raised in this private placement:
The company plans to do private placement one or two times within one
year since the date of the resolution of the shareholders meeting.
8.Reason for conducting non-public offering:
Considering the capital market conditions, the issuance costs, efficiency
and feasibility for fund raising private placement's, as well as the
method of private placement have the characteristics of quick and simple
procedure of offering new shares and the limitation of transferring shares
 for 3 full years, that can more ensure the long-term relationship with
the strategic partners. So, we decide to conduct the method of private
placement instead of the public offering.
9.Objections or qualified opinions from independent directors:
None.
10.Actual price determination date:
Not applicable.
11.Reference price:
Not applicable.
12.Actual private placement price, and conversion or subscription price:
Not applicable.
13.Rights and obligations of these new shares privately placed:
In principle, all the rights and obligations for the privately placed
common shares are the same as those for the issued common shares of the
Company. However, according to the Securities Exchange Act, except for
being transferred to a transferee matching the requirement under Article
 43-8 of the Securities Exchange Act, the privately placed common shares
shall not be transferred for three years after the closing date. After
three year period expires, according to related regulations, the Company
 shall, after obtaining an approval letter issued by the Taipei Exchange
 (GreTai Securities Market) ("TPEx" hereafter) acknowledging that the
securities have met the listing criteria, apply with the competent
authorities for public issuance and TPEx listing of such privately placed
 common shares.
14.Record date for any additional share exchange, stock swap,
or subscription:
Not applicable.
15.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:
Not applicable.
16.For additional share exchange or subscription, possible influence of
change in shareholding ratio of TWSE-listed common shares if all privately
placed corporate bonds are converted and shares subscribed for (no.of TWSE -
listed common shares (A), (A) / common shares issued):
Not applicable.
17.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in shareholding
if the aforesaid estimated no.of TWSE -listed common shares does not reach
60million and the ratio does not reach 25%:
Not applicable.
18.Any other matters that need to be specified:
A.It is proposed that the Shareholders' Meeting authorizes the Board of
  Directors with full power and authority to determine the important
 matters in connection with this private placement, including the number
 of shares to be issued, the issuing price, terms and conditions of the
 private placement, subscriber selecting method, fund utilization plan,
 detailed plan items, expected process and anticipated benefits and other
 related issues. If change of circumstance due to amendment to the laws
 and regulations, the competent authorities' instruction, market
 condition change or environment impact, it is also proposed that the
 Shareholders' Meeting authorizes the Board of Directors with full power
 and authority to handle all related matters.
B.In addition to aforementioned authorization scope, it is also proposed
 that the Shareholders' Meeting authorizes the Chairman negotiate,
 amend and sign all related contracts or documents on behalf of the
 Company and to handle all matters related to this private placement.

Disclaimer

Apacer Technology Inc. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 09:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
