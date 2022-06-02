Apacer Technology : Material information press release about share exchange cooperation between the Company and UD INFO CORP

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/02 2.Company name:Apacer Technology Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office. 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: The Company holds the audit committee and board meeting today to pass a resolution of issuing new shares to exchange news shares of UD INFO CORP for cooperation. 6.Countermeasures: The Company has held material information press conference to explain this case in TWSE at 7:30PM June 2, 2022. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Apacer Technology Inc. (TWSE:8271) today In order to promote the market and expand the synergy of operations, Will cooperate with another leading brand of industrial control storage devices - UD INFO CORP. (hereinafter referred to as UD INFO CORP) to carry out a strategic alliance. The strategic alliance that exchanged shares will take Daxing as the second phase of operation, The target body business development, Expand and expand the territory of niche markets and deepen traditional application fields, Add fuel to the sustainable camp movement. The way of this share swap is that Apacer Technology Inc will issue 9,863,920 new shares (accounting for 8.83% of the 111,688,266 shares of Apacer Technology Inc after the issuance of new shares), The main management team and its major shareholders of the transferee of UD INFO CORP - 4,931,960 shares held by Phison Electronics (8299), etc. (accounting for 68.54% of the 7,196,180 shares of UD INFO CORP), The share conversion ratio is 1 ordinary share of UD INFO CORP for 2 ordinary shares of Apacer Technology Inc., The stock exchange base date is expected to be August 1, 2022. UD INFO CORP was established in 2014, The management team has long been focusing on the development of industrial applications and embedded memory products and customer service. In recent years, a number of industrial control modules that cater to industry trends and have economic benefits have been developed. And SSD products that meet the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) level, It has achievements in specific fields such as automation, aerospace, medical, automotive, defense, communications, and entertainment. In addition, UD INFO CORP is better at developing special SSD market, and has sales advantages in Europe. Coupled with the high flexibility of rapid shipment, it can meet immediate local demand; Whether it is business, product or technology, it has complementary advantages with Apacer Technology Inc. Various conditions are the main reason for this cooperation. Zhang Jiapi, general manager of Apacer Technology Inc, said that in view of the rapid changes in the current industrial environment, In order to promote overall operational performance, In addition to accumulating the three major sports activities, Apacer Technology Inc is also actively looking for strategic partners. It is hoped that through the share exchange case with UD INFO CORP, Accelerate the development of potential customers for both parties and lay out the future development of the memory industry in advance, Let the two manufacturing teams play the integration benefits to drive the market share to increase and create a win-win situation. 【About Apacer Technology Inc.】 Apacer Technology Inc. (TWSE:8271) is a leading brand of digital storage solutions in the world. It was established in 1997. It has complete R&D, design, manufacturing and marketing capabilities. Customized products and services. The product line is rich and diverse, covering solutions such as memory modules, industrial SSDs, consumer digital storage products and IoT integrated applications. Apacer Technology Inc is committed to the practice of "doing what we say. Persist better. The core value of the brand of "Being a Partner" of "Partners Together", continue to develop innovative multi-storage solutions and software and hardware integration services in various fields, hoping to become the best cooperative ally of the industrial ecosystem and bring benefits to all stakeholders. Create value-added services.