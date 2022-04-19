Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Apacer Technology Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8271   TW0008271008

APACER TECHNOLOGY INC.

(8271)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-17
40.40 TWD   -0.98%
05:24aAPACER TECHNOLOGY : Board of directors resolved the issuance of new common shares for cash.
PU
05:24aAPACER TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the Board of Directors Resolved to Convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (Renew Cause for convening the meeting)
PU
05:24aAPACER TECHNOLOGY : The Board of Directors has approved the 2022Q1 consolidated financial reports.
PU
Summary 
Summary

Apacer Technology : The Board of Directors has approved the 2022Q1 consolidated financial reports.

04/19/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Apacer Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/19 Time of announcement 17:15:36
Subject 
 The Board of Directors has approved the 2022Q1
consolidated financial reports.
Date of events 2022/04/19 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/04/19
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/04/19
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01-2022/03/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2303460
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):478271
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):202739
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):198881
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):158687
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):158689
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.57
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):5260689
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):2289979
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):2970571
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Apacer Technology Inc. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 09:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8 682 M 297 M 297 M
Net income 2021 486 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net cash 2021 576 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 5,94%
Capitalization 4 114 M 141 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 40,40
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Chia Kun Chang President, Director & Deputy Spokesman
Wan Yuan Lin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Yi Shih Chen Chairman
Kuang Yi Wu Independent Director
Chin Pin Peng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APACER TECHNOLOGY INC.-16.96%141
MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-25.31%11 145
RAMBUS INC.-11.91%2 889
PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.-19.04%2 793
ESPRESSIF SYSTEMS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-38.06%1 486
PUYA SEMICONDUCTOR (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-26.45%1 484