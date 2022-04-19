Apacer Technology : The Board of Directors has approved the 2022Q1 consolidated financial reports.

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/04/19 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/04/19 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2022/01/01-2022/03/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2303460 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):478271 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):202739 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):198881 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):158687 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):158689 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):1.57 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):5260689 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):2289979 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):2970571 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.