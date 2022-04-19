Apacer Technology : The Board of Directors has approved the 2022Q1 consolidated financial reports.
04/19/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Provided by: Apacer Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/19
Time of announcement
17:15:36
Subject
The Board of Directors has approved the 2022Q1
consolidated financial reports.
Date of events
2022/04/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/04/19
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/04/19
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01-2022/03/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2303460
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):478271
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):202739
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):198881
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):158687
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):158689
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.57
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):5260689
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):2289979
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):2970571
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Apacer Technology Inc. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 09:23:03 UTC.