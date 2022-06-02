Apacer Technology : The Board of directors resolved increased new shares to exchange shares with UD INFO CORP.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/02 2.Subject company of share exchange:UD INFO CORP. 3.Counterparty:UD INFO CORP's shareholders. 4.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party: In this share exchange case, the counterparty of the transaction is the shareholders of UD INFO CORP, including related parties and non-related parties. The decision of the transferee is entrusted to the authorized shareholder representative, Mr. Chen Ming Da, to notify and consult according to the principle of fairness and openness in the register of shareholders of UD INFO CORP, and submit the exchange proposal after obtaining the consent of the shareholders. All transferees in this exchange case are adopted the same share exchange ratio, and the fairness opinion from independent expert is also on the record, which has no material adverse effect on shareholders'rights and benefits. 5.Relationship between the trading counterparty and the Company, explanation of the reasons for the decision to acquire from or transfer shares to an affiliated enterprise or related party, and whether it will affect shareholders' equity: Integrating the overall resources of both parties to enhance the advantages of product development,and expanding overseas markets and deepening existing application fields 6.Purpose/objective of the share exchange: In this share exchange case, the share exchange cooperation agreement need to be approved by UD INFO CORP's shareholder meeting. 7.Whether the original shareholders are required to trade shares as the consideration, types and no.of the shares of the Company exchanged, and the subject company's shareholding percentage of the Company after the share exchange: N/A 8.Types and no.of the exchange shares to obtain: Common stocks 4,931,960 shares . 9.Anticipated benefits of the share exchange: Enhance market competitiveness and expand the synergy of the Group's operations. 10.Share exchange ratio and basis of its calculation: (A)Two common shares of the Company shall be exchanged for 1 common share of UD INFO CORP. (B)Referring to Apacer's recent stock prices, the latest financial statements of UD INFO CORP audited by the accountants, and other factors of both parties such as earnings per share, net value per share, future business development, the cash dividends distributed to the shareholders of the UD INFO CORP. during 2021 is NT$2.5 per Share, The stock exchange project was decided from both sides by the fairness opinion with reasonableness of exchange ratio from the appointed independent experts. 11.Whether the CPA, lawyer or securities underwriter issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the transaction: N/A 12.Name of accounting, law or securities firm: WeTec International CPAs. Horizon Securities Co., Ltd. Handsome Attorneys-at-Law KPMG Law Firm 13.Name of CPA or lawyer: CPA：LAI,MING-YANG Lawyer：CHIU,YA-WEN Lawyer：Jih, Tian-Chang 14.Practice certificate number of the CPA: Practice certificate number of the CPA： Bei Shi Kuai Zheng Zi No. 2123 Practice certificate number of the Lawyer： 89 Tai Jian Zheng Zi No. 4909 Practice certificate number of the Lawyer： 87 Tai Jian Zheng Zi No. 4035 15.Estimated date of completion: After this share exchange case is based on resolution of the board of directors of Apacer Technology Inc and Phison Electronics Co., Ltd. and the resolution of the shareholders' meeting of UD INFO CORP ,and approved by TWSE for taking effect the tentative share exchange base date is August 1, 2022. 16.Basic information of the subject company: The main business items of UD INFO CORP are electronic components manufacturing, data storage media manufacturing and duplication and computer equipment installation, etc. The major products are industrial applications and embedded memory products, including industrial-grade SSD solid-state drives and industrial memory cards. 17.Restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions regarding future transfers of shares resulting from the share exchange: Current cumulative no. of shares held: 4,931,960shares. Current cumulative monetary amount: NT$429,574 thousands (based on share price on June 1, 2022; actual value should be based on the share price on share exchange record date). Current cumulative shareholding percentage:68.54% Status of any restriction of rights：N/A 18.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment: Account for 8.17% of total asset Account for 14.46% of total equity Operation capital is NT$1,931,262 thousands. 19.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the present: In this share exchange case, the share exchange cooperation agreement need to be approved by UD INFO CORP's shareholder meeting. 20.Other important terms and conditions: In this share exchange case, the share exchange cooperation agreement need to be approved by UD INFO CORP's shareholder meeting. 21.Any objections by directors to the present transaction: N/A 22.Information regarding directors with personal interest (name of natural person director or name of legal person director and its representative, material interest of the director or the legal person represented by the director, reason for recusal or otherwise, details of recusal, and reason for a resolution for or against the proposal): The director , Phison Electronics Co., Ltd., is an interested party, so the legal representative, Mr. Weng Wenjie, abstained from voting. 23.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A