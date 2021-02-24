Apache posts lower fourth-quarter loss as oil prices recover

Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Apache Corp
reported a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter loss on
Wednesday and raised its spending forecast, as commodity prices
recovered from pandemic-lows.
Brent crude prices averaged around $45 in the last
three months of 2020 after hitting record lows earlier, as
vaccine rollouts built confidence about travel demand bouncing
back to pre-pandemic levels.
Despite the rising prices, Apache said it expects oil
production to fall by a percent this year, joining rival
Occidental Petroleum Corp in predicting a decline as the
companies focus on balance sheet clean-ups instead of pumping
more oil.
The company raised its project spending forecast to $1.1
billion for this year as oil prices have improved since its
previous outlook of keeping upstream expenses below a billion
dollars.
In 2020, Apache spent $988 million on upstream projects,
sharply below its original estimate of as much as $1.9 billion.
Apache's adjusted loss of 5 cents per share was smaller than
analysts' average expectation of an 11 cents loss.
(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)