Apache Corporation

APACHE CORPORATION

(APA)
Summary 
Summary

Apache posts lower fourth-quarter loss as oil prices recover

02/24/2021 | 05:35pm EST
Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Apache Corp reported a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday and raised its spending forecast, as commodity prices recovered from pandemic-lows.

Brent crude prices averaged around $45 in the last three months of 2020 after hitting record lows earlier, as vaccine rollouts built confidence about travel demand bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels.

Despite the rising prices, Apache said it expects oil production to fall by a percent this year, joining rival Occidental Petroleum Corp in predicting a decline as the companies focus on balance sheet clean-ups instead of pumping more oil.

The company raised its project spending forecast to $1.1 billion for this year as oil prices have improved since its previous outlook of keeping upstream expenses below a billion dollars.

In 2020, Apache spent $988 million on upstream projects, sharply below its original estimate of as much as $1.9 billion.

Apache's adjusted loss of 5 cents per share was smaller than analysts' average expectation of an 11 cents loss. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APACHE CORPORATION 5.37% 20.81 Delayed Quote.26.99%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.32% 67.26 Delayed Quote.27.27%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC. -0.46% 160.07 Delayed Quote.-4.51%
WTI 3.78% 63.531 Delayed Quote.27.83%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 056 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 920 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 584 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,53x
Yield 2020 1,07%
Capitalization 7 455 M 7 455 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,95x
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 163
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart APACHE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Apache Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APACHE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 19,62 $
Last Close Price 19,75 $
Spread / Highest target 62,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John J. Christmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Riney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John E. Lowe Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Travis R. Osborne Vice President-Information Technology
David Clay Bretches Principal Operating Officer & EVP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APACHE CORPORATION26.99%7 455
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.28%70 582
CNOOC LIMITED34.26%59 886
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.05%39 582
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED18.93%34 246
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY22.46%31 447
