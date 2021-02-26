Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Apache Corporation (APA) Investors

Shareholders with $400,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Apache Corporation (“Apache” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APA) common stock between September 7, 2016 and March 13, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Apache investors have until April 26, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Apache investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/apache-corporation/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On April 23, 2019, pre-market, the Company announced that it had begun a "[t]emporary" deferral of natural gas production at its Alpine High oil-and-gas resource play in the Permian Basin.

On this news, Apache's stock price fell $4.03, or nearly 11%, over the next four trading days, to close at $33.06 per share on April 26, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

On October 25, 2019, Apache's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Exploration, Steven Keenan, abruptly resigned from the Company.

On this news, Apache's stock price fell $1.16, or 5%, to close at $22.07 per share on October 25, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 26, 2020, post-market, the Company announced that it was completely de-valuing Alpine High after taking a $3 billion write-down on the project. Two weeks later, on March 12, 2020, Apache announced that it had slashed its quarterly dividend by 90% (from $0.25 per share to just $0.025 per share) and was significantly reducing planned capital expenditures for the rest of 2020.

On this news, Apache's stock price fell $0.49, or approximately 6%, to close at $7.76 per share on March 12, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Finally, on March 16, 2020, Seeking Alpha published an article pre-market noting that Apache was particularly challenged among its peers, as the Company carried "the highest debt-to-equity ratio among large-cap independent [exploration and production companies]," that "[t]he company doesn't have a strong balance sheet" and that its "financial health isn't great."

On this news and other investment research downgrades, Apache's stock price fell $3.61, or approximately 45%, over two trading days, to close at $4.46 per share on March 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High; (2) Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; (3) these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of Apache's operations in the Permian Basin; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Apache common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 26, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

