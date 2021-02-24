Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apache Corporation    APA

APACHE CORPORATION

(APA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Apache Corporation (APA) on Behalf of Investors

02/24/2021 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholders with $400,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Apache Corporation (“Apache” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 23, 2019, pre-market, the Company announced that it had begun a "[t]emporary" deferral of natural gas production at its Alpine High oil-and-gas resource play in the Permian Basin.

On this news, Apache's stock price fell $4.03, or nearly 11%, over the next four trading days, to close at $33.06 per share on April 26, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

On October 25, 2019, Apache's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Exploration, Steven Keenan, abruptly resigned from the Company.

On this news, Apache's stock price fell $1.16, or 5%, to close at $22.07 per share on October 25, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 26, 2020, post-market, the Company announced that it was completely de-valuing Alpine High after taking a $3 billion write-down on the project. Two weeks later, on March 12, 2020, Apache announced that it had slashed its quarterly dividend by 90% (from $0.25 per share to just $0.025 per share) and was significantly reducing planned capital expenditures for the rest of 2020.

On this news, Apache's stock price fell $0.49, or approximately 6%, to close at $7.76 per share on March 12, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Finally, on March 16, 2020, Seeking Alpha published an article pre-market noting that Apache was particularly challenged among its peers, as the Company carried "the highest debt-to-equity ratio among large-cap independent [exploration and production companies]," that "[t]he company doesn't have a strong balance sheet" and that its "financial health isn't great."

On this news and other investment research downgrades, Apache's stock price fell $3.61, or approximately 45%, over two trading days, to close at $4.46 per share on March 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Apache securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about APACHE CORPORATION
05:57pAPACHE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:35pApache posts lower fourth-quarter loss as oil prices recover
RE
05:33pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Apach..
BU
05:19pAPACHE : Q4 2020 Earnings Supplement
PU
05:18pApache Corp posts lower fourth-quarter loss as oil prices recover
RE
05:16pApache Corporation Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial and ..
GL
03:34pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
02:09pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
11:41aAPA BREAKING NEWS : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Apache Corporation ..
BU
02/23KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP H : APA) for Violations of Federal Securities..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 056 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 920 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 584 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,53x
Yield 2020 1,07%
Capitalization 7 455 M 7 455 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,95x
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 163
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart APACHE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Apache Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APACHE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 19,62 $
Last Close Price 19,75 $
Spread / Highest target 62,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John J. Christmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Riney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John E. Lowe Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Travis R. Osborne Vice President-Information Technology
David Clay Bretches Principal Operating Officer & EVP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APACHE CORPORATION26.99%7 455
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.28%70 582
CNOOC LIMITED34.26%59 886
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.05%39 582
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED18.93%34 246
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY22.46%31 447
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ