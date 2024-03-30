Certain Equity Shares of APAR Industries Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-MAR-2024.
March 29, 2024
Certain Equity Shares of APAR Industries Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-MAR-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 121 days starting from 30-NOV-2023 to 30-MAR-2024.
Details:
Promoters will not for a period of 120 days from the date of Allotment of Equity Shares, without the prior written consent of the Placement Agents, directly or indirectly: (a) sell, lend, contract to sell, any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, lend or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any Equity Shares, or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for Equity Shares or file any registration statement under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or publicly announce an intention with respect to any of the foregoing; (b) enter into any swap or other agreement that transfers, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of Equity Shares or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for Equity Shares; (c) sell, lend, contract to sell any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, lend or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any shares or interest in an entity which holds any Equity Shares; or (d) publicly announce any intention to enter into any transaction whether any such transaction described in (a), (b) or (c) above is to be settled by delivery of Equity Shares, or such other securities, in cash or otherwise.
Apar Industries Limited (Apar) an India-based manufacturer and supplier of conductors, a variety of cables, specialty oils, polymers, and lubricants. The Companyâs segments include Conductor; Transformer & Specialties Oils; Power/Telecom Cables, and others. It provides diverse fields of electrical and metallurgical engineering offering value-added products and services in Power Transmission Conductors, Petroleum Specialty Oils, Power & Telecom Cables, and House wires. The Company's specialty oil business has a range of products, which falls under approximately four categories, such as transformer oils, white oils (liquid paraffins), petroleum jelly, and process oils. It also provides CTC/PICC conductors, railway overhead conductors, T&D overhead conductors, optical ground wires, aluminum and alloy rods, specialty wires, and turnkey solutions. The Company has manufacturing plants in the state of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Orissa, and the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli.