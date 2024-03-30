Certain Equity Shares of APAR Industries Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-MAR-2024.

Certain Equity Shares of APAR Industries Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-MAR-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 121 days starting from 30-NOV-2023 to 30-MAR-2024.



Details:

Promoters will not for a period of 120 days from the date of Allotment of Equity Shares, without the prior written consent of the Placement Agents, directly or indirectly: (a) sell, lend, contract to sell, any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, lend or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any Equity Shares, or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for Equity Shares or file any registration statement under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or publicly announce an intention with respect to any of the foregoing; (b) enter into any swap or other agreement that transfers, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of Equity Shares or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for Equity Shares; (c) sell, lend, contract to sell any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, lend or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any shares or interest in an entity which holds any Equity Shares; or (d) publicly announce any intention to enter into any transaction whether any such transaction described in (a), (b) or (c) above is to be settled by delivery of Equity Shares, or such other securities, in cash or otherwise.