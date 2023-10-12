AIR’s GRESB results include 100% scores in leadership and reporting, a perfect social responsibility score, and near perfect governance score.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) (“AIR” or “AIR Communities”) today announced a 2023 GRESB score of 82 out of 100. AIR received a 100% score for both leadership and reporting, and now has a four out of five star GRESB Rating for overall Management and Performance in 2023. Additional highlights include a 12.5% improvement in environmental performance, a perfect social responsibility score, and a near-perfect governance score. The overall results place AIR in the top quartile of residential entities in the Americas. AIR also received an “A” for public disclosure, ranking second among peers.

“Continuous improvement is a longstanding goal of AIR, and our strong 2023 GRESB results showcase our commitment to making a positive impact in our business, our team and the communities in which we live and work,” said AIR’s Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer Patti Shwayder. “We are proud of our progress, and this GRESB performance validates our continuing efforts.”

The GRESB Real Estate Assessment is the investor driven global ESG benchmark and reporting framework for listed property companies, private property funds, real estate developers and investors. The GRESB ESG Benchmark grew this year to cover more than $8.8 trillion of gross asset value, comprising 2,084 real estate entities, 687 infrastructure assets and 172 infrastructure funds.

“Benchmark growth across real estate and infrastructure this year is not just about numbers—it’s about the depth and breadth of data. This increasing dedication and awareness of data quality demonstrates the commitment of global real assets to transparency and sustainability on a broader scale,” said Sebastien Roussotte, CEO of GRESB.

