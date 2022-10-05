Advanced search
    AIRC   US03750L1098

APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP.

(AIRC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:42 2022-10-05 am EDT
38.65 USD   -1.82%
09:30aAIR Communities Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
10/03AIR Communities Publishes 2021/2022 Corporate Responsibility Report
GL
10/03AIR Communities Publishes 2021/2022 Corporate Responsibility Report
GL
AIR Communities Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/05/2022 | 09:30am EDT
Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) will release Third Quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after the market closes. The Third Quarter 2022 earnings conference call will be conducted on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Live Conference Call

Domestic Dial-In Number: +1-844-200-6205
International Dial-In Number: +1-929-526-1599
Access code: 342431
Webcast: investors.aircommunities.com

Conference Call Replay

Domestic Dial-In Number: +1-866-813-9403
International Dial-In Number: +44-204-525-0658
Passcode: 726049

The conference call replay will be available until February 2, 2023.

Webcast Replay: investors.aircommunities.com

About AIR

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 76 communities in 11 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 750 M - -
Net income 2022 637 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 890 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,61x
Yield 2022 4,55%
Capitalization 6 069 M 6 069 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
EV / Sales 2023 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 39,36 $
Average target price 47,55 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terry Considine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lisa Reckler Cohn President, Secretary & General Counsel
Paul L. Beldin CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Thomas L. Keltner Independent Chairman
John McGrath Co-Chief Investment Officer & EVP-Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP.-28.00%6 069
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-25.51%26 280
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-24.33%25 757
INVITATION HOMES INC.-22.72%21 387
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-30.95%18 289
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-32.96%17 360