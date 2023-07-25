Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR") (NYSE: AIRC) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. This dividend is payable on August 29, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 18, 2023. On an annualized basis, the dividend represents $1.80 per share, reflecting a dividend yield of approximately 5.1% based on today’s closing share price of $35.24.

About AIR Communities

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (“REIT”). AIR’s portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,795 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR’s platform. For additional information, please visit aircommunities.com.

