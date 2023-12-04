Official APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP. press release

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) (“AIR” or “AIR Communities”) has been recognized by Multi-Housing News (MHN) as an Excellence Award winner for Best ESG Program. The award celebrates AIR’s commitment to being an outstanding corporate citizen and its best in class program to achieve environmental, social, and governance goals.

“We are honored to receive this award from Multi-Housing News for our corporate responsibility efforts,” said Patti Shwayder, AIR’s Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer. “At AIR we are committed to continuous improvement and implementing initiatives that are cost effective, good for our business, and make a positive impact in the communities in which we live and work.”

Earlier this year, AIR published its 2022/2023 Corporate Responsibility Report showcasing AIR’s accomplishments in a number of key areas, including industry-leading customer satisfaction, support for patriotic causes, engagement in community service, legal immigration assistance for teammates, significant progress towards the company’s sustainable building certification goals, and the elimination of supermajority voting provision to amend AIR's Charter and Bylaws. AIR’s 2023 GRESB scores reflect this progress, placing AIR in the top quartile of multifamily companies.

“AIR’s Board of Directors is highly engaged in our corporate responsibility efforts, and this award is particularly meaningful as it reflects third-party recognition of AIR’s efforts,” said Ann Sperling, Director and Chairman of the Governance and Corporate Responsibility Committee. “Being a good corporate citizen is essential to AIR’s long-term success, and I congratulate the team for its excellent corporate responsibility program and progress toward its goals."

The MHN Excellence Awards are the premier awards program for the multifamily housing industry, recognizing noteworthy people, companies, and properties in the multifamily space.

About AIR Communities

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (“REIT”). AIR’s portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR’s platform. For additional information, please visit aircommunities.com.

