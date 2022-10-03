AIR Communities Publishes 2021/2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

Denver, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apartment Income REIT Corp. (known as AIR Communities or AIR) today announced the publication of its 2021/2022 Corporate Responsibility Report . The annual report demonstrates AIR’s commitment to being an outstanding corporate citizen and reinforces its dedication to ESG goal setting and reporting.

“This new report highlights our continued focus and progress on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives,” said Patti Shwayder, AIR’s Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer. “It delivers transparent, data-driven information about AIR’s corporate responsibility program, details progress toward new goals, and provides disclosures consistent with the Sustainability Accounting and Standards Board (SASB).”

Corporate responsibility highlights in 2021/2022 include:

A new corporate responsibility website detailing AIR’s initiatives and progress

Corporate responsibility goals consistent with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs)

An inaugural materiality assessment and matrix, which identifies topics that are most material to the company and its stakeholders

Progress toward Greenhouse Gas (GHG), energy, water, and waste reduction goals: GHG emissions down 9% over baseline (2019-2021) Energy usage down 3% over baseline (2019-2021) Waste diversion up 7% over baseline (2019-2021) Water – no change over baseline (2019-2021) likely due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders

Physical and transition risk and costs assessments of the entire portfolio

Progress on certifying buildings as green or sustainable

A low-risk ESG rating from Sustainalytics

A 4.42 out of 5 team engagement score in the company’s annual survey with a participation rate of 72.1%

Named a Kingsley Elite Five winner, ranking first among public companies and second among large multifamily companies in customer satisfaction

Received a Gender Balanced Board Award from BoardBound by Women’s Leadership Foundation, a National Top Workplace award, and Healthiest Employers in Colorado award

“We believe our work is more than a business— it’s a high calling to serve others,” said CEO Terry Considine. “The AIR Communities team takes seriously its responsibility to care for our customers, our neighbors, and each other as teammates, and that commitment is celebrated and documented throughout this new report.”

The report is available to view here . To read more about AIR’s commitment to corporate responsibility, please visit AIR’s new Corporate Responsibility website .

