Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Apartment Income REIT Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRC   US03750L1098

APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP.

(AIRC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:55 2022-10-03 pm EDT
39.00 USD   +0.97%
04:00pAIR Communities Publishes 2021/2022 Corporate Responsibility Report
GL
04:00pAIR Communities Publishes 2021/2022 Corporate Responsibility Report
GL
09/20Apartment Income Reit Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIR Communities Publishes 2021/2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

10/03/2022 | 04:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Denver, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apartment Income REIT Corp. (known as AIR Communities or AIR) today announced the publication of its 2021/2022 Corporate Responsibility Report. The annual report demonstrates AIR’s commitment to being an outstanding corporate citizen and reinforces its dedication to ESG goal setting and reporting.

“This new report highlights our continued focus and progress on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives,” said Patti Shwayder, AIR’s Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer. “It delivers transparent, data-driven information about AIR’s corporate responsibility program, details progress toward new goals, and provides disclosures consistent with the Sustainability Accounting and Standards Board (SASB).”

Corporate responsibility highlights in 2021/2022 include:

  • A new corporate responsibility website detailing AIR’s initiatives and progress
  • Corporate responsibility goals consistent with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs)
  • An inaugural materiality assessment and matrix, which identifies topics that are most material to the company and its stakeholders
  • Progress toward Greenhouse Gas (GHG), energy, water, and waste reduction goals:
    • GHG emissions down 9% over baseline (2019-2021)
    • Energy usage down 3% over baseline (2019-2021)
    • Waste diversion up 7% over baseline (2019-2021)
    • Water – no change over baseline (2019-2021) likely due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders
  • Physical and transition risk and costs assessments of the entire portfolio
  • Progress on certifying buildings as green or sustainable
  • A low-risk ESG rating from Sustainalytics
  • A 4.42 out of 5 team engagement score in the company’s annual survey with a participation rate of 72.1%
  • Named a Kingsley Elite Five winner, ranking first among public companies and second among large multifamily companies in customer satisfaction
  • Received a Gender Balanced Board Award from BoardBound by Women’s Leadership Foundation, a National Top Workplace award, and Healthiest Employers in Colorado award

“We believe our work is more than a business— it’s a high calling to serve others,” said CEO Terry Considine. “The AIR Communities team takes seriously its responsibility to care for our customers, our neighbors, and each other as teammates, and that commitment is celebrated and documented throughout this new report.”  

The report is available to view here. To read more about AIR’s commitment to corporate responsibility, please visit AIR’s new Corporate Responsibility website.

###

About AIR Communities
Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR Communities” or "AIR") is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 76 communities in 11 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.


All news about APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP.
04:00pAIR Communities Publishes 2021/2022 Corporate Responsibility Report
GL
04:00pAIR Communities Publishes 2021/2022 Corporate Responsibility Report
GL
09/20Apartment Income Reit Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
09/20AIR Communities Provides Operating Update
BU
09/19Mizuho Securities Adjusts Apartment Income REIT's Price Target to $46 From $45, Maintai..
MT
08/23AIR Communities Launches New Corporate Responsibility Website
GL
08/19Fed officials gave us a reality check
MS
08/19Analyst recommendations: Advanced Micro Devices, ZTO Express, Lo..
MS
08/19BMO Capital Downgrades Apartment Income REIT to Underperform From Market Perform; Price..
MT
08/04Pacific Urban Residential LLC acquired 2900 on First Apartments in Seattle, Washington ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 750 M - -
Net income 2022 637 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 890 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,43x
Yield 2022 4,64%
Capitalization 5 955 M 5 955 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,8x
EV / Sales 2023 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Apartment Income REIT Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 38,62 $
Average target price 47,55 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terry Considine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lisa Reckler Cohn President, Secretary & General Counsel
Paul L. Beldin CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Thomas L. Keltner Independent Chairman
John McGrath Co-Chief Investment Officer & EVP-Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP.-29.36%5 955
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-27.08%25 725
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-25.72%25 283
INVITATION HOMES INC.-25.52%20 612
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-32.41%17 901
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-35.55%16 689