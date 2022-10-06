AIR Gives + Aimco Cares Charity Golf Classic Raises $430,000 for Military and Educational Causes

Denver, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the help of many longstanding business partners, AIR Communities and Aimco secured $430,000 for beneficiaries of the AIR Gives + Aimco Cares Charity Golf Classic. The tournament, held at The Sanctuary in Sedalia, CO, is consistently the highest-grossing tournament at the course, raising more than $6.8 million in its 19-year history.

"Thanks to the remarkable generosity of our business partner sponsors, we are able to assist military families and college-bound students across the country,” said AIR Communities Executive Vice President Emeritus Miles Cortez. “The continued interest in this tournament after nearly two decades speaks to AIR’s and Aimco’s continued commitment to being good corporate citizens, and to the incredible work of our nonprofit beneficiaries. While AIR and Aimco are two independent companies focused on distinct businesses, we are honored to come together for these worthwhile causes.”

Aimco Vice President Kelly Terry, said, “The mission of Aimco Cares has always been to invest in and inspire those who can use a hand-up; to empower these individuals with the tools they can use to enrich and enhance their own lives. We are proud to continue to partner with AIR Communities in this exceptional and longstanding charitable event.”

“Over the last 16 years, this tournament has provided critical support for our organization,” said Bonnie Carroll, President, and Founder of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), one of the tournament’s nonprofit beneficiaries. “Thank you for helping us achieve our mission, and God bless you for remembering those who serve and for honoring those who have died by caring for those they left behind. “

Presented in partnership with RE/MAX International, the tournament primarily benefits four nonprofit organizations focused on military families, college scholarships for students in affordable housing, and workforce development for the prevention of homelessness:

TAPS is the front-line resource for military families grieving the loss of a loved one who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. TAPS provides 24/7 comfort and care through a national network of peer-based emotional support, case work assistance, crisis intervention, and grief and trauma resources.

Project Sanctuary helps military families reconnect after a soldier returns from overseas duty. Families participate in therapeutic retreats across the country and receive Project Sanctuary's assistance with housing, job placement, and veterans' benefits.

The Camillus House Workforce Development Initiative, in partnership with Aimco, provides opportunities to Camillus House residents, such as participation in construction trade programs, an eight-week culinary certificate program, and employment opportunities. In addition, through the Aimco Cares program, Aimco sponsors scholarships for individuals in the Camillus House program designed to remove barriers to employment for those looking to obtain or maintain a job.

The AIR Gives Opportunity Scholarship provides financial assistance to college-ready students living in affordable housing nationwide. The scholarship, administered in partnership with the National Leased Housing Association's Education Fund, has now helped more than 600 students pursue their dreams of a college education.

More than 120 golfers participated in this year's tournament, with 48 companies providing sponsorships. Greenberg Traurig and Melnick Real Estate Advisors were the Diamond Sponsors, contributing at least $30,000. Matrix Construction Services was the Platinum Sponsor, contributing at least $20,000.

