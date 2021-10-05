Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Apartment Income REIT Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRC   US03750L1098

APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP.

(AIRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apartment Income REIT Corp. : Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/05/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) will release Third Quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday, October 28, 2021, after the market closes. The Third Quarter 2021 earnings conference call will be conducted on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Live Conference Call

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-844-200-6205
International Dial-In Number: +1-929-526-1599
Passcode: 076655
Webcast: investors.aircommunities.com

Conference Call Replay

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-866-813-9403
International Dial-In Number: +44-204-525-0658
Passcode: 838944

The conference call replay will be available until November 26, 2021.

Webcast Replay: investors.aircommunities.com

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 100 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP.
04:17pAPARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP. : Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and ..
BU
09/29APARTMENT INCOME REIT : Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on Apartment Income REIT to $55 From $..
MT
09/27APARTMENT INCOME REIT : Letter of Ernst & Young LLP, dated September 27, 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
09/27APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Sta..
AQ
09/23APARTMENT INCOME REIT : Goldman Sachs Reinstates Apartment Income REIT at Sell with $50 Pr..
MT
08/16APARTMENT INCOME REIT : Truist Securities Adjusts Apartment Income REIT Price Target to $5..
MT
08/05APARTMENT INCOME REIT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
08/05Tranche Update on Apartment Income REIT Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 6,..
CI
08/05APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05Apartment Income REIT Corp. Announces Directors Not Stand for Reelection
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 709 M - -
Net income 2021 111 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,2x
Yield 2021 3,46%
Capitalization 7 823 M 7 823 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales 2022 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Apartment Income REIT Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 49,84 $
Average target price 52,14 $
Spread / Average Target 4,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terry Considine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lisa Reckler Cohn President, Secretary & General Counsel
Paul L. Beldin Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas L. Keltner Chairman
Kathleen M. Nelson Director & Vice President-Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP.29.76%7 823
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.40.12%31 332
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL40.00%31 076
INVITATION HOMES INC.30.44%23 035
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.49.36%22 111
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.22.10%21 504