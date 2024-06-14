







June 14, 2024

To Unitholders of Apartment Income REIT, L.P.:





As previously disclosed, on April 7, 2024, Apartment Income REIT Corp., a Maryland corporation (" AIR " or the " Company "), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the " Merger Agreement ") with Apex Purchaser LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (" Buyer 1 "), Aries Purchaser LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (" Buyer 2 "), Astro Purchaser LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (" Buyer 3 " and, together with Buyer 1 and Buyer 2, collectively, the " Parent Entities "), and Astro Merger Sub, Inc., a Maryland corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Parent Entities (" Merger Sub "). The Parent Entities and Merger Sub are affiliates of Blackstone Inc. (" Blackstone "). Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Merger Agreement, at the closing of the Merger (the " Closing "), Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company (the " Merger "). Upon completion of the Merger, the Company will survive as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Parent Entities (the " Surviving Corporation ") and the separate existence of Merger Sub will cease. The board of directors of the Company unanimously approved the Merger Agreement, the Merger and the other transactions contemplated thereby.





Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meaning ascribed to them in the Merger Agreement that was publicly filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") on Form 8-K on April 9, 2024.





Please see below for questions and answers regarding the Merger and the impact of the Merger on the Partnership and the Company. We also encourage you to review the definitive proxy statement filed by the Company on Schedule 14A with the SEC on May 21, 2024 (the " proxy statement "), together with other filings relating to the Merger Agreement made by the Company with the SEC (including the letter previously published by the Partnership on April 19, 2024) as they contain additional information regarding the transaction.





1. What happens to the Partnership's units in the Merger?





Upon the Closing, the Partnership Common Units, each class of Partnership Preferred Units, Partnership LTIP Units and Class I High Performance Partnership Units will remain issued and outstanding. The Partnership Units will continue to have the rights and privileges set forth in the Partnership LPA, which is being amended in connection with the Merger. See Question 6 for a description of the amendment contemplated to be made to the Partnership LPA in connection with the transactions. The Partnership is not being merged and there is no action required on your part.





2. What will be the nature of the AIR business going forward?





Once the Merger closes, AIR will be privately owned by the Parent Entities, which are affiliates of Blackstone. The Parent Entities plan to invest more than $400 million to maintain and improve the existing communities in AIR's portfolio and may fund additional capital to fund further growth. In the meantime, AIR's day-to-day operations remain "business as usual." We will continue operating as an independent company until the Closing, and the Parent Entities have informed us that they expect AIR's day-to-day operations will continue to remain "business as usual" after the Closing. Immediately following the Closing, the Partnership's existing general partner, AIR-GP, Inc. (the " General Partner "), will continue to be a wholly owned subsidiary of AIR, and will remain the general partner of the Partnership.





3. How will the Merger affect the Partnership's leverage?





The Parent Entities have informed us that in connection with financing the Merger, they expect the Partnership and/or certain of its subsidiaries to incur an aggregate of approximately $2.9 billion to $3.4 billion of debt financing, which would be provided substantially concurrently with the Closing (the " Closing Financing "). The Closing Financing includes approximately $2.65 billion of debt financing that was provided in a debt commitment letter the Parent Entities previously received. The Parent Entities also have informed us that they currently are pursuing up to an additional approximately $1.6 billion of debt financing, which may be incurred by the Partnership and/or certain of its subsidiaries during the third quarter of 2024 (the " Additional Financing " and, together with the Closing Financing, the " New Financing ").





The Parent Entities expect that the Partnership will have an aggregate of approximately $4.7 billion to $5.2 billion of outstanding indebtedness if the Closing Financing is incurred, which would increase AIR's loan-to-value1 ratio from approximately 35% immediately prior to the Closing to approximately 47% to 52% immediately following the incurrence of the Closing Financing.





The Parent Entities expect that the Partnership will have an aggregate of approximately $5.3 billion to $6.8 billion of outstanding indebtedness if both the Closing Financing and the Additional Financing is incurred, which would increase AIR's loan-to-value ratio from approximately 35% immediately prior to the Closing to approximately 53% to 68% immediately following the incurrence of the Additional Financing.





However, the actual amount of any Closing Financing or Additional Financing (and the resulting loan-to-value ratios) will depend on various factors in the financing markets at the time of the Closing and at the time of the incurrence of any Additional Financing, including interest rates at the applicable time. Even if the Closing Financing is incurred, it is possible no Additional Financing is incurred or that any Additional Financing is incurred later than expected.





4. How will I be affected by the Partnership's incurrence of the Closing Financing or the Additional Financing?





The Parent Entities have informed us that they anticipate causing the Partnership to distribute, in accordance with the terms of the Partnership LPA and substantially concurrently with but effective after the Closing, the majority of the proceeds from the Closing Financing to the holders of the Partnership Common Units, including the Company, Class I High Performance Partnership Units and Partnership LTIP Units, to allow the Company to fund a portion of the Common Stock Merger Consideration using its share of such distribution, and that the amount of any such distribution could be approximately $6 to $10 per Partnership Common Unit. Any such distribution would result in the holder of a Partnership Common Unit receiving cash and the value of such Partnership Common Unit being reduced accordingly.





The Parent Entities have also informed us that they anticipate causing the Partnership to distribute the majority of the proceeds from the Additional Financing, following the incurrence thereof and in accordance with the terms of the Partnership LPA, to the holders of the Partnership Common Units, including the Company, Class I High Performance Partnership Units and Partnership LTIP Units and that the amount of any such distribution could be up to approximately $10 per Partnership Common Unit. Any such distribution would also result in the holder of a Partnership Common Unit receiving cash and the value of such Partnership Common Unit being reduced accordingly.

1 Financial and operating measures found in this letter include certain financial measures used by AIR management that are measures not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Loan-to-value means the ratio that loans and other amounts outstanding under financing obligations of the Partnership bear to the enterprise value of the Partnership implied by the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement.

However, as with the actual amount of such financings as described above, the actual amount of any distribution will depend on various factors in the financing markets at the time of the related financing, including interest rates, and no assurance can be provided that any distribution will occur or that it will occur within the expected timeframe.





5. What are the tax consequences of the distribution of proceeds from the New Financing?





For U.S. federal income tax purposes, the distribution (if any) of cash proceeds from the Closing Financing and/or the Additional Financing to a Partnership unitholder is expected to be tax-deferred except to the extent the amount of such cash proceeds exceeds the Partnership unitholder's adjusted tax basis of its interest in the Partnership (which basis will include such Partnership unitholder's share of the Partnership's liabilities, including the Closing Financing and/or the Additional Financing, as allocated for U.S. federal income tax purposes). A Partnership unitholder is expected to recognize gain to the extent the amount of such cash proceeds exceeds such adjusted tax basis; the character of any such gain will depend on the unitholder's holding period in its Partnership interest and the assets of the Partnership at the time of the applicable distribution. The tax consequences of any such distribution to holders of Partnership Units will depend on the holder's particular circumstances. Partnership unitholders are urged to consult their tax advisors concerning the U.S. federal, state, local, foreign or other tax consequences of the distributions in light of their particular circumstances.





6. Following the Closing, what will happen to my right to redeem Partnership Units?





The Merger Agreement does not change your redemption rights prior to the Closing - you can redeem your units in the Partnership in accordance with the terms of the Partnership LPA for cash or shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock as described in more detail in the Partnership LPA. Upon the Closing, AIR will be a private company and the Company's Class A Common Stock will no longer be listed on the NYSE.





In light of the foregoing, at or prior to the consummation of the Merger, the Partnership LPA will be amended by the General Partner in substantially the form attached to the Merger Agreement (the " LPA Amendment "), which was publicly filed by the Company with the SEC on Form 8-K on April 9, 2024, to provide as follows:







(i) Pursuant to the LPA Amendment, following the Closing, the Partnership will pay only cash to those holders of units in the Partnership who elect to redeem their units in accordance with the terms of the Partnership LPA (and will not exercise its right to pay for such redeemed units in the Partnership in shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock).







(ii) Pursuant to the existing Partnership LPA, each Partnership Common Unit is redeemable for a cash amount equal to the Value of a REIT Share. In connection with redemptions of Partnership units on the date of Closing or within ten (10) days thereafter, LPA Amendment provides that the "Value of a REIT Share" will equal the Common Stock Merger Considerationminus the aggregate amount of all distributions per Partnership Common Unit declared or paid to the holders of Partnership Common Units during the period commencing on the date of Closing and ending on the date a notice of redemption is received.

(iii) In connection with redemptions of Partnership units after the tenth (10th) day following the date of Closing, the "Value of a REIT Share" will be determined by the General Partner (which will be an affiliate of, and controlled by, Blackstone at such time) in good faith on the basis of such information as it considers, in its reasonable judgment, appropriate.





After the Closing, the General Partner will adopt a valuation policy regarding the determination of the "Value of a REIT Share" following such initial ten-day period. The policy will set out the methodology to be utilized in calculating the net asset value of the Partnership's common units, leveraging Blackstone's significant experience in valuing its $1 trillion of assets under management. The policy will contemplate the determination and disclosure of net asset value on a quarterly basis. Through the quarter ending September 30, 2024, the net asset value will be deemed to equal $39.12 per common unit (which is the Common Stock Merger Consideration) minus the amount of all distributions per common unit paid or declared, subject to adjustment for material changes as will be described in the policy. The Partnership expects to describe such valuation policy on a Form 8-K filed with the SEC on or prior to the Closing Date and to also describe the as-adopted policy on a Form 8-K filed with the SEC after the Closing.





7. Will Blackstone charge the Partnership a management fee following the Closing?





No. The Parent Entities have informed us that they do not intend to charge the Partnership any management or similar fee following the Closing.





8. How will the Merger affect the Partnership's public disclosure requirements?





The Partnership is currently required to file annual, quarterly and other periodic reports with the SEC under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act as a result of the number of holders of Partnership Common Units. The Partnership will not be eligible to cease its public reporting unless it has fewer than 300 holders of its Partnership Common Units. As of February 12, 2024 there were 1,863 holders of record of Partnership Common Units and, as a result, the Partnership expects to continue being required to file periodic reports with the SEC following the Closing.





