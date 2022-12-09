Apartment Income REIT : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) December 7, 2022

APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP.

APARTMENT INCOME REIT, L.P.

Maryland(Apartment Income REIT Corp.) 001-39686 84-1299717 Delaware(Apartment Income REIT, L.P.) 000-24497 84-1275621

4582 SOUTH ULSTER STREET

SUITE 1700, DENVER, CO 80237

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (303) 757-8101

Class A Common Stock (Apartment Income REIT Corp.) AIRC New York Stock Exchange

ITEM 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR") held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 7, 2022. Thomas L. Keltner, AIR's Chairman of the Board, presided. AIR's stockholders considered four proposals, each of which is described in more detail in AIR's Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 27, 2022. On the record date of October 20, 2022, there were 151,388,648 shares of AIR's Common Stock issued and outstanding and eligible to vote. The final voting results are reported below.

Proposal 1:Election of nine directors to serve for a one-year term until AIR's 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. AIR's stockholders elected each of the nine nominees for director, and the voting results are set forth below:

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes Terry Considine 128,916,181 1,315,480 39,107 3,837,251 Kristin Finney-Cooke 127,389,635 2,842,325 38,808 3,837,251 John D. Rayis 127,192,205 3,036,755 41,808 3,837,251 Thomas L. Keltner 124,206,144 6,027,944 36,680 3,837,251 Devin I. Murphy 127,172,707 3,061,154 36,907 3,837,251 Ann Sperling 127,129,753 3,106,463 34,552 3,837,251 Thomas N. Bohjalian 127,390,633 2,830,215 49,920 3,837,251 Margarita Paláu-Hernández 127,248,801 2,981,914 40,053 3,837,251 Nina A. Tran 127,360,822 2,874,946 35,000 3,837,251

Proposal 2:The selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as AIR's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021, was ratified as follows:

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 114,868,596 19,150,986 88,437 -

Proposal 3:Advisory vote to approve the compensation of executive officers disclosed in AIR's proxy statement. AIR's stockholders gave advisory approval of the executive compensation program, and the voting results are set forth below:

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 127,810,313 2,351,113 109,342 3,837,251

Proposal 4:Approval of the Apartment Income REIT Corp. Amended and Restated 2020 Stock Award and Incentive Plan. AIR's stockholders approved the plan, and the voting results are set forth below:

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 125,262,349 4,914,683 93,736 3,837,251

