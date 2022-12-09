Apartment Income REIT : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
12/09/2022 | 06:13am EST
8-K
ITEM 5.07.Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR") held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 7, 2022. Thomas L. Keltner, AIR's Chairman of the Board, presided. AIR's stockholders considered four proposals, each of which is described in more detail in AIR's Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 27, 2022. On the record date of October 20, 2022, there were 151,388,648 shares of AIR's Common Stock issued and outstanding and eligible to vote. The final voting results are reported below.
Proposal 1:Election of nine directors to serve for a one-year term until AIR's 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. AIR's stockholders elected each of the nine nominees for director, and the voting results are set forth below:
For
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
Terry Considine
128,916,181
1,315,480
39,107
3,837,251
Kristin Finney-Cooke
127,389,635
2,842,325
38,808
3,837,251
John D. Rayis
127,192,205
3,036,755
41,808
3,837,251
Thomas L. Keltner
124,206,144
6,027,944
36,680
3,837,251
Devin I. Murphy
127,172,707
3,061,154
36,907
3,837,251
Ann Sperling
127,129,753
3,106,463
34,552
3,837,251
Thomas N. Bohjalian
127,390,633
2,830,215
49,920
3,837,251
Margarita Paláu-Hernández
127,248,801
2,981,914
40,053
3,837,251
Nina A. Tran
127,360,822
2,874,946
35,000
3,837,251
Proposal 2:The selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as AIR's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021, was ratified as follows:
For
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
114,868,596
19,150,986
88,437
-
Proposal 3:Advisory vote to approve the compensation of executive officers disclosed in AIR's proxy statement. AIR's stockholders gave advisory approval of the executive compensation program, and the voting results are set forth below:
For
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
127,810,313
2,351,113
109,342
3,837,251
Proposal 4:Approval of the Apartment Income REIT Corp. Amended and Restated 2020 Stock Award and Incentive Plan. AIR's stockholders approved the plan, and the voting results are set forth below:
For
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
125,262,349
4,914,683
93,736
3,837,251
Dated: December 8, 2022
APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP.
/s/ Paul Beldin
Paul Beldin
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
APARTMENT INCOME REIT, L.P.
By: AIR-GP, Inc., its General Partner
/s/ Paul Beldin
Paul Beldin
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
