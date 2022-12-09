Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Apartment Income REIT Corp.
  News
  Summary
    AIRC   US03750L1098

APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP.

(AIRC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-08 pm EST
37.02 USD   +2.18%
Apartment Income Reit : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
06:07aNorth American Morning Briefing: Mood Cautious as -2-
DJ
Apartment Income Reit Corp. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Apartment Income REIT : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

12/09/2022 | 06:13am EST
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) December 7, 2022

APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP.

APARTMENT INCOME REIT, L.P.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Maryland(Apartment Income REIT Corp.)

001-39686

84-1299717

Delaware(Apartment Income REIT, L.P.)

000-24497

84-1275621

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(I.R.S. Employer

of incorporation or organization)

File Number)

Identification No.)

4582 SOUTH ULSTER STREET

SUITE 1700, DENVER, CO 80237

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (303) 757-8101

NOT APPLICABLE

(Former name or Former Address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Class A Common Stock (Apartment Income REIT Corp.)

AIRC

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the exchange act. ☐

ITEM 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR") held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 7, 2022. Thomas L. Keltner, AIR's Chairman of the Board, presided. AIR's stockholders considered four proposals, each of which is described in more detail in AIR's Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 27, 2022. On the record date of October 20, 2022, there were 151,388,648 shares of AIR's Common Stock issued and outstanding and eligible to vote. The final voting results are reported below.

Proposal 1:Election of nine directors to serve for a one-year term until AIR's 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. AIR's stockholders elected each of the nine nominees for director, and the voting results are set forth below:

For

Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

Terry Considine

128,916,181

1,315,480

39,107

3,837,251

Kristin Finney-Cooke

127,389,635

2,842,325

38,808

3,837,251

John D. Rayis

127,192,205

3,036,755

41,808

3,837,251

Thomas L. Keltner

124,206,144

6,027,944

36,680

3,837,251

Devin I. Murphy

127,172,707

3,061,154

36,907

3,837,251

Ann Sperling

127,129,753

3,106,463

34,552

3,837,251

Thomas N. Bohjalian

127,390,633

2,830,215

49,920

3,837,251

Margarita Paláu-Hernández

127,248,801

2,981,914

40,053

3,837,251

Nina A. Tran

127,360,822

2,874,946

35,000

3,837,251

Proposal 2:The selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as AIR's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021, was ratified as follows:

For

Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

114,868,596

19,150,986

88,437

-

Proposal 3:Advisory vote to approve the compensation of executive officers disclosed in AIR's proxy statement. AIR's stockholders gave advisory approval of the executive compensation program, and the voting results are set forth below:

For

Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

127,810,313

2,351,113

109,342

3,837,251

Proposal 4:Approval of the Apartment Income REIT Corp. Amended and Restated 2020 Stock Award and Incentive Plan. AIR's stockholders approved the plan, and the voting results are set forth below:

For

Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

125,262,349

4,914,683

93,736

3,837,251

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

Dated: December 8, 2022

APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP.

/s/ Paul Beldin

Paul Beldin

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

APARTMENT INCOME REIT, L.P.

By: AIR-GP, Inc., its General Partner

/s/ Paul Beldin

Paul Beldin

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Apartment Income REIT Corp. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 11:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
