Supporting Students in Affordable Housing: AIR Gives Opportunity Scholarship Now Open

Denver, CO, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR" or “AIR Communities”) (NYSE: AIRC) is continuing its longstanding partnership with the National Leased Housing Association (NLHA) to offer the AIR Gives Opportunity Scholarship. The program serves students in affordable housing and is accepting applications now through Friday, April 7, 2023.

Since the scholarship was established 15 years ago, AIR Communities has contributed more than $1.6 million to support the NLHA Education Fund which administers the program. AIR’s contributions are made possible through the generosity of sponsors of the annual AIR Gives/Aimco Cares Charity Golf Classic.

“This scholarship is designed to help exceptional students fulfill their dream of higher education – students who otherwise might not see college as financially feasible,” said AIR Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer Patti Shwayder. “AIR Communities is committed to making a difference in the communities where we live and work, and we’re proud to help so many bright scholars build a strong foundation for their futures.”

The AIR Gives Opportunity Scholarship provides grants to eligible individuals living in affordable housing. In addition to AIR’s scholarship, the NLHA also offers three additional scholarship opportunities based on need and merit.

"NLHA is grateful to have AIR Communities as a partner in our ongoing efforts to provide educational opportunities to low-income students across the country," said Denise Muha, Executive Director of the National Leased Housing Association. "Students in affordable housing face many obstacles and through AIR’s support we are determined that financial resources are not one of them.”

To learn more about the AIR Gives Opportunity Scholarship and other programs available, please visit the NLHA’s Education fund website .

