    AIRC   US03750L1098

APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP.

(AIRC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:09:29 2023-04-04 pm EDT
34.95 USD   -1.77%
01:01pThe Philadelphia Inquirer Names AIR Communities a 2023 Top Workplace
GL
03/30AIR Communities Announces Dates for Its First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
03/22AIR Communities Named a Kingsley Elite Five Multifamily Company for Customer Service Excellence
GL
The Philadelphia Inquirer Names AIR Communities a 2023 Top Workplace

04/04/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
Philadelphia, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR" or “AIR Communities”) (NYSE: AIRC) announced today that it has been named a Top Workplace in Philadelphia by The Philadelphia Inquirer. The annual list of Top Workplaces is administered by Energage and based solely on anonymous employee feedback that measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and engagement. 

“It is an honor to be recognized as a Top Workplace in Philadelphia,” said AIR Communities Vice President of Human Resources Beth Harmon. “As one of the largest owners and operators of apartment communities in Philadelphia, we know our success is driven by teammates who are passionate about our high calling to provide homes. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teammates. I thank our Philadelphia team for their commitment and contributions to AIR’s success.” 

While focused on fostering a highly engaged team and providing world-class customer service to residents, AIR is also committed to being a good neighbor and corporate citizen. One example is the award-winning art program at Park Towne Place Museum District Residences, a historic mid-centry modern community uniquely situated on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway among the City of Philadelphia’s most cherished art and cultural institutions. The program, which was launched in 2016, features a rotating exhibit of local artists’ work, a permanent art collection, and engaging community events open to the public.

“We believe that building community is essential to a great resident experience and a meaningful work experience,” said AIR Communities Area VP of East Coast Operations Kevin Mosher. “We want our teammates to know that they are part of something bigger than themselves, and we want to create a sense of belonging for our residents.”

About Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIR Communities)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 75 communities in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations,  Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 851 M - -
Net income 2023 22,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 773 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 319x
Yield 2023 5,15%
Capitalization 5 305 M 5 305 M -
EV / Sales 2023 10,7x
EV / Sales 2024 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 99,4%
Technical analysis trends APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 35,58 $
Average target price 42,33 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terry Considine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lisa Reckler Cohn President, Secretary & General Counsel
Paul L. Beldin EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas L. Keltner Independent Chairman
John McGrath Co-Chief Investment Officer & EVP-Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP.3.70%5 305
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.4.05%23 346
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL1.07%22 576
INVITATION HOMES INC.5.23%19 070
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-3.79%17 469
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-1.48%17 266
