  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Apartment Investment and Management Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIV   US03748R7474

APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY

(AIV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/03 02:33:49 pm EDT
6.255 USD   -1.18%
01:46pAimco Recognized as 2022 Healthiest Employer by National Publication
BU
05/25APARTMENT INVESTMENT & MANAGEMENT CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/09APARTMENT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aimco Recognized as 2022 Healthiest Employer by National Publication

06/03/2022 | 01:46pm EDT
(NYSE: AIV) - Apartment Investment and Management Company, known as Aimco, has been selected as a 2022 Healthiest Employer by both The Denver and South Florida Business Journals. Aimco was ranked first in its category for South Florida and was a top scorer in Denver’s medium sized employer category, receiving special recognition given the challenge of supporting employees with limited resources.

This special recognition as a Healthiest Employer highlights Aimco’s continued efforts to positively impact the health and wellness of its teammates.

“Our human capital is our most valuable asset,” said Aimco Vice President Kelly Terry. “We didn’t want to just tell our teammates they were important to us, we wanted to demonstrate it. We continue to look for ways to support and empower our teammates and we are particularly proud of our parental leave program, which provides 16 weeks of paid leave to both new mothers and fathers, as well as our Aimco Cares program which offers paid time off for teammates to volunteer for causes close to their hearts. Our teammates have long had the flexibility to work from home when needed, focus on life events and family matters, and take care of their health and wellbeing without worry.”

In addition to its focus on work-life balance, Aimco provides teammates with best-in-class health insurance benefits, tuition-aid programs, and emergency financial support for teammates in need.

About Aimco

Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (NYSE: AIV) is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic, and alternative investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities. For more information visit https://www.aimco.com


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 171 M - -
Net income 2021 -5,91 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -193x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 966 M 966 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY
Apartment Investment and Management Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wesley William Powell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Lynn C. Stanfield Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert A. Miller Chairman
Jennifer Johnson Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel
Michael Alan Stein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY-18.01%966
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-14.98%29 271
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-17.27%29 184
INVITATION HOMES INC.-14.42%23 680
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-21.65%20 885
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-20.42%20 321