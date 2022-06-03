Aimco Recognized as 2022 Healthiest Employer by National Publication

(NYSE: AIV) - Apartment Investment and Management Company, known as Aimco, has been selected as a 2022 Healthiest Employer by both The Denver and South Florida Business Journals. Aimco was ranked first in its category for South Florida and was a top scorer in Denver’s medium sized employer category, receiving special recognition given the challenge of supporting employees with limited resources.

This special recognition as a Healthiest Employer highlights Aimco’s continued efforts to positively impact the health and wellness of its teammates.

“Our human capital is our most valuable asset,” said Aimco Vice President Kelly Terry. “We didn’t want to just tell our teammates they were important to us, we wanted to demonstrate it. We continue to look for ways to support and empower our teammates and we are particularly proud of our parental leave program, which provides 16 weeks of paid leave to both new mothers and fathers, as well as our Aimco Cares program which offers paid time off for teammates to volunteer for causes close to their hearts. Our teammates have long had the flexibility to work from home when needed, focus on life events and family matters, and take care of their health and wellbeing without worry.”

In addition to its focus on work-life balance, Aimco provides teammates with best-in-class health insurance benefits, tuition-aid programs, and emergency financial support for teammates in need.

About Aimco

Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (NYSE: AIV) is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic, and alternative investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities. For more information visit https://www.aimco.com

