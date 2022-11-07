Apartment Investment and Management : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release & Supplemental Information

Aimco Provides Recent Highlights and Third Quarter Financial Results

- Apartment Investment and Management Company ("Aimco") (NYSE:

AIV)Denver,announcedColoradtoday, Novemberthird quarter7, 2022results for 2022 and provided highlights on recent activities.

Wes Powell, Aimco President and Chief Executive Officer, comments: "Aimco had a productive third quarter, building on the accomplishments of the first half of 2022 and effectively positioning the company in the face of rapidly shifting market conditions. Aimco benefits from a strong balance sheet with limited near-term maturities, abundant liquidity and fully funded development commitments. We proactively monetized more than $900 million of assets during 2022, while also substantially adding to our high-quality development pipeline and opportunistically acquiring over one million shares of Aimco common stock.

"Our active developments and redevelopment projects remain on track. At The Hamilton, Aimco's major redevelopment in Miami, we welcomed residents to their new homes in October and are experiencing healthy demand for this unique waterfront property. The building is 35% leased at rental rates ahead of our original expectations.

"Our diversified portfolio of stabilized income producing properties continues to yield strong results, with revenues up 11.0% and net operating income up 15.8% year to date. New customer rent-to-income ratios remain comfortable at 21.6% while Aimco retained 56.1% of our residents whose leases were expiring during the quarter at rents 15.1% higher, on average, than the previous lease."

Mr. Powell continued, "Our work over the past few years has better positioned us to weather what are likely to be stormy business and capital markets conditions to come. We fully intend to execute on the development projects we have underway, we will lean on the steady cashflows produced by our portfolio of stabilized apartment communities, we will continue our efforts to source third party capital and make disciplined decisions in regard to the allocation of AIV's capital; always focusing on its cost and the expected returns of its use on a risk adjusted basis.

"Finally, I am thankful to the Aimco team for their execution and good work, and to the Aimco Board of Directors for their engagement and guidance, as we continue to build, and unlock, value for Aimco shareholders."

• Net income attributable to common stockholders per share, on a fully dilutive basis, was $0.19 for the Financial Results and Recent Highlights quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income per share of $(0.03) for the same period in 2021, due primarily to net gains from real estate transactions in the third quarter, increased tax • benefit, and higher net income from property operations. As of October 31, 2022, total shareholder return ("TSR") since the December 15, 2020 separation from • AIR was 57.9% and year-to-date was 3.1%. Year-to-date through October 31, 2022, Aimco has repurchased more than 1.3 million shares of its • common stock at a weighted average price of approximately $6.41 per share. Third Quarter 2022 Revenue and NOI from Aimco's Stabilized Operating Properties were up 11.5% and 17.5%, respectively, year over year, with average revenue per apartment home of $2,173, up $261 • year over year. Aimco closed the previously announced $669 million lease termination transaction with AIR that returned the four leased properties to AIR in exchange for a payment to Aimco of $200 million thereby

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Supplemental Schedules | 3