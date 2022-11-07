Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Apartment Investment and Management Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIV   US03748R7474

APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY

(AIV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-07 pm EST
7.390 USD   -1.60%
04:46pApartment Investment And Management : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
04:46pApartment Investment And Management : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release & Supplemental Information
PU
04:38pApartment Investment Management : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apartment Investment and Management : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release & Supplemental Information

11/07/2022 | 04:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Table of Contents

Page

3 Earnings Release

  1. Consolidated Statements of Operations
  2. Consolidated Balance Sheets
  3. Schedule 1 - EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre
  4. Schedule 2 - Aimco Leverage and Maturities
  5. Schedule 3 - Aimco Portfolio
  6. Schedule 4 - Aimco Capital Additions
  7. Schedule 5 - Aimco Development and Redevelopment Project Summaries
  8. Schedule 6 - Stabilized Operating Properties
  9. Schedule 7 - Acquisitions, Dispositions, and Leased Communities
  10. Schedule 8 - Net Asset Value Components
  11. Glossary and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial and Operating Measures

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Supplemental Schedules | 2

Aimco Provides Recent Highlights and Third Quarter Financial Results

- Apartment Investment and Management Company ("Aimco") (NYSE:

AIV)Denver,announcedColoradtoday, Novemberthird quarter7, 2022results for 2022 and provided highlights on recent activities.

Wes Powell, Aimco President and Chief Executive Officer, comments: "Aimco had a productive third quarter, building on the accomplishments of the first half of 2022 and effectively positioning the company in the face of rapidly shifting market conditions. Aimco benefits from a strong balance sheet with limited near-term maturities, abundant liquidity and fully funded development commitments. We proactively monetized more than $900 million of assets during 2022, while also substantially adding to our high-quality development pipeline and opportunistically acquiring over one million shares of Aimco common stock.

"Our active developments and redevelopment projects remain on track. At The Hamilton, Aimco's major redevelopment in Miami, we welcomed residents to their new homes in October and are experiencing healthy demand for this unique waterfront property. The building is 35% leased at rental rates ahead of our original expectations.

"Our diversified portfolio of stabilized income producing properties continues to yield strong results, with revenues up 11.0% and net operating income up 15.8% year to date. New customer rent-to-income ratios remain comfortable at 21.6% while Aimco retained 56.1% of our residents whose leases were expiring during the quarter at rents 15.1% higher, on average, than the previous lease."

Mr. Powell continued, "Our work over the past few years has better positioned us to weather what are likely to be stormy business and capital markets conditions to come. We fully intend to execute on the development projects we have underway, we will lean on the steady cashflows produced by our portfolio of stabilized apartment communities, we will continue our efforts to source third party capital and make disciplined decisions in regard to the allocation of AIV's capital; always focusing on its cost and the expected returns of its use on a risk adjusted basis.

"Finally, I am thankful to the Aimco team for their execution and good work, and to the Aimco Board of Directors for their engagement and guidance, as we continue to build, and unlock, value for Aimco shareholders."

Net income attributable to common stockholders per share, on a fully dilutive basis, was $0.19 for the

Financial Results and Recent Highlights

quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income per share of $(0.03) for the same period

in 2021, due primarily to net gains from real estate transactions in the third quarter, increased tax

benefit, and higher net income from property operations.

As of October 31, 2022, total shareholder return ("TSR") since the December 15, 2020 separation from

AIR was 57.9% and year-to-date was 3.1%.

Year-to-date through October 31, 2022, Aimco has repurchased more than 1.3 million shares of its

common stock at a weighted average price of approximately $6.41 per share.

Third Quarter 2022 Revenue and NOI from Aimco's Stabilized Operating Properties were up 11.5%

and 17.5%, respectively, year over year, with average revenue per apartment home of $2,173, up $261

year over year.

Aimco closed the previously announced $669 million lease termination transaction with AIR that

returned the four leased properties to AIR in exchange for a payment to Aimco of $200 million thereby

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Supplemental Schedules | 3

eliminating the $469 million obligation related to these leased assets. Aimco's execution in the

development and lease-up of these assets resulted in Value Creation, net of costs of approximately

$100 million for shareholders.

Aimco completed the early repayment of the $534 million of notes due to AIR, originally scheduled to

mature in January 2024.

Aimco exited the Seattle market, closing on the sales of two apartment communities for a total of $122

million.

Value Add, Opportunistic & Alternative Investments:

Aimco generally seeksdevelopment and redevelopment opportunities where barriers to entry are high, target

Development and Re

ent

customers can be clearly defined, and Aimco has a comparative advantage over others in the market. Aimco's

Value Add and Opportunistic investments may also target portfolio acquisitions, operational turnarounds, and

re-entitlements.

As of September 30, 2022, Aimco had four active development and redevelopment projects located in four U.S.

markets, in varying phases of construction and lease-up. These projects remain on track, as measured by

budget and lease-up metrics. During the third quarter, Aimco invested $60.6 million in development and

redevelopment activities. Updates include:

At The Hamilton in Miami, Florida, Aimco welcomed the first residents into redesigned and fully

renovated units in early October 2022. As of October 31, 2022, 97 units were leased or pre-leased at

rental rates more than 20% ahead of underwriting.

Construction continues on schedule and on budget at Upton Place in Northwest Washington, D.C., the

Benson Hotel and Faculty Club on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado, and at our single-

family home development project, Oak Shore, in Corte Madera, California.

Aimco makes alternative investments where it has special knowledge or expertise relevant to the venture and

lternative Inv stments

where opportunity exists for positive asymmetric outcomes. Aimco's current alternative investments include

a mezzanine loan secured by a stabilized multifamily property with an option to participate in future

multifamily development as well as three passive equity investments. Updates include:

The borrower on Aimco's $362.8 million mezzanine loan, which is secured by the Parkmerced

stabilized multifamily property plus phases two through nine of the site's future development

opportunity, remains current on its first mortgage obligations. Due to the relative size of Aimco's

investment and alternative accretive uses of capital, Aimco initiated a marketing effort in July to

explore opportunities to monetize all or a portion of its investment. Increased uncertainty within

financial and capital markets led us to extend the timeline related to this process and its execution.

AimcoInvestmentis focusedActivityon development and redevelopment, funded primarily through joint ventures. Aimco will also consider opportunistic investments in related activities. Updates include:

As previously announced, in July and August, Aimco closed on the purchase of two development

parcels, completing the assemblage it contracted to acquire, for $100 million, in February 2022. The

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Supplemental Schedules | 4

nine-acre assemblage is located in the rapidly growing Flagler Village neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and allows for approximately three million square feet of phased, mixed-use development, which could contain up to 1,500 residential units, more than 300 hotel keys, and more than 100,000 square feet of retail space at full build-out.

AimcoOperatiownsgaPropertydiversifiedResultsportfolio of operating apartment communities located in eight major U.S. markets with average rents in line with local market averages. Aimco also owns one commercial office building that is part of an assemblage with an adjacent apartment building.

Aimco's operating properties produced solid results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter

Year-to-Date

Stabilized Operating Properties

Year-over-Year

Sequential

Year-over-Year

($ in millions)

2022

2021

Variance

2Q 2022 Variance

2022

2021

Variance

Average Daily Occupancy

96.0%

97.9%

(1.9)%

97.7%

(1.7%)

97.4%

97.7%

(0.3%)

Revenue, before utility reimbursements

$34.7

$31.1

11.5%

$33.1

4.7%

$100.0

$90.1

11.0%

Expenses, net of utility reimbursements

10.2

10.3

(0.7%)

10.4

(2.0%)

30.9

30.4

1.5%

*Excluded from the table above is one, 40-unit apartment community that Aimco's ownership includes a partnership share.

7.8%

69.1

59.7

15.8%

Net operating income (NOI)

24.5

20.8

17.5%

22.7

Revenue in the third quarter 2022 was $34.7 million, up 11.5% year-over-year, resulting from a $261

increase in average monthly revenue per apartment home to $2,173, offset with a 190-basis point

decrease in Average Daily Occupancy to 96.0%. In October, Average Daily Occupancy increased to

96.9%.

New lease rents increased 15.8% and Aimco retained 56.1% of residents whose leases were expiring

during the quarter at rents 15.1% higher, on average, than the previous lease.

The median annual household income of new residents was more than $136,300 in the third quarter

2022, representing a rent to income ratio of 21.6%.

Expenses in the third quarter 2022 were down 0.7% due to a favorable nonrecurring 2022 real estate

tax adjustments made within the

quarter. Before

real estate taxes, expenses, net of

utility

reimbursements were up 5.3%.

Net operating income in the third quarter 2022 was $24.5 million, up 17.5% year-over-year.

In addition, strong leasing momentum continued at 1001 Brickell Bay Drive, a waterfront office building in

Miami, Florida, owned as part of a larger assemblage with substantial development potential. Year to date,

September 2022, Aimco executed leases on over 76,000 square feet of office space, at rates per square foot

15% higher than leases executed in the same period of 2021. At the end of the third quarter 2022, the building

was 84% occupied, up from 73% at the same time last year. Leases within the building have been executed on

terms of less than four years or contain redevelopment provisions as needed to maximize the value of the

underlying development rights.

Year to date, Aimco has sold three stabilized properties at values exceeding those used in Aimco's internal NAV

Property Dispositions

estimate. Net proceeds from the sales were primarily used to reduce leverage. In the third quarter, Aimco

completed the sale of two of the three properties sold:

In July, Aimco sold Cedar Rim, a 104-unit apartment community located in Renton, Washington, for

$53.0 million.

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Supplemental Schedules | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AIMCO - Apartment Investment & Management Company published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 21:45:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY
04:46pApartment Investment And Management : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form..
PU
04:46pApartment Investment And Management : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release & Supplemental I..
PU
04:38pApartment Investment Management : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:36pAPARTMENT INVESTMENT & MANAGEMENT CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL..
AQ
04:23pAimco Provides Recent Highlights and Third Quarter Financial Results
BU
04:19pApartment Investment & Management Co : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
04:17pEarnings Flash (AIV) APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY Posts Q3 Revenue $34.7..
MT
11/02Aimco Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Date
BU
11/01Apartment Investment and Management Solicits Proxies from the Shareholders
CI
10/28Land & Buildings Investment Delivers an Open Letter to Shareholders of Apartment Invest..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 171 M - -
Net income 2021 -5,91 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -193x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 142 M 1 142 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Apartment Investment and Management Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wesley William Powell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Lynn C. Stanfield Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert A. Miller Chairman
Jennifer Johnson Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel
Michael Alan Stein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY-2.72%1 142
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-33.77%23 365
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-32.31%23 151
INVITATION HOMES INC.-31.56%18 972
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-33.00%17 751
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-38.17%16 083