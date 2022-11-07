Apartment Investment and Management : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release & Supplemental Information
Table of Contents
Page
3 Earnings Release
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Schedule 1 - EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre
Schedule 2 - Aimco Leverage and Maturities
Schedule 3 - Aimco Portfolio
Schedule 4 - Aimco Capital Additions
Schedule 5 - Aimco Development and Redevelopment Project Summaries
Schedule 6 - Stabilized Operating Properties
Schedule 7 - Acquisitions, Dispositions, and Leased Communities
Schedule 8 - Net Asset Value Components
Glossary and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial and Operating Measures
Aimco Provides Recent Highlights and Third Quarter Financial Results
- Apartment Investment and Management Company ("Aimco") (NYSE:
AIV)Denver,announcedColoradtoday, Novemberthird quarter7, 2022results for 2022 and provided highlights on recent activities.
Wes Powell, Aimco President and Chief Executive Officer, comments: "Aimco had a productive third quarter, building on the accomplishments of the first half of 2022 and effectively positioning the company in the face of rapidly shifting market conditions. Aimco benefits from a strong balance sheet with limited near-term maturities, abundant liquidity and fully funded development commitments. We proactively monetized more than $900 million of assets during 2022, while also substantially adding to our high-quality development pipeline and opportunistically acquiring over one million shares of Aimco common stock.
"Our active developments and redevelopment projects remain on track. At The Hamilton, Aimco's major redevelopment in Miami, we welcomed residents to their new homes in October and are experiencing healthy demand for this unique waterfront property. The building is 35% leased at rental rates ahead of our original expectations.
"Our diversified portfolio of stabilized income producing properties continues to yield strong results, with revenues up 11.0% and net operating income up 15.8% year to date. New customer rent-to-income ratios remain comfortable at 21.6% while Aimco retained 56.1% of our residents whose leases were expiring during the quarter at rents 15.1% higher, on average, than the previous lease."
Mr. Powell continued, "Our work over the past few years has better positioned us to weather what are likely to be stormy business and capital markets conditions to come. We fully intend to execute on the development projects we have underway, we will lean on the steady cashflows produced by our portfolio of stabilized apartment communities, we will continue our efforts to source third party capital and make disciplined decisions in regard to the allocation of AIV's capital; always focusing on its cost and the expected returns of its use on a risk adjusted basis.
"Finally, I am thankful to the Aimco team for their execution and good work, and to the Aimco Board of Directors for their engagement and guidance, as we continue to build, and unlock, value for Aimco shareholders."
• Net income attributable to common stockholders per share, on a fully dilutive basis, was $0.19 for the
Financial Results and Recent Highlights
quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income per share of $(0.03) for the same period
in 2021, due primarily to net gains from real estate transactions in the third quarter, increased tax
•
benefit, and higher net income from property operations.
As of October 31, 2022, total shareholder return ("TSR") since the December 15, 2020 separation from
•
AIR was 57.9% and year-to-date was 3.1%.
Year-to-date through October 31, 2022, Aimco has repurchased more than 1.3 million shares of its
•
common stock at a weighted average price of approximately $6.41 per share.
Third Quarter 2022 Revenue and NOI from Aimco's Stabilized Operating Properties were up 11.5%
and 17.5%, respectively, year over year, with average revenue per apartment home of $2,173, up $261
•
year over year.
Aimco closed the previously announced $669 million lease termination transaction with AIR that
returned the four leased properties to AIR in exchange for a payment to Aimco of $200 million thereby
eliminating the $469 million obligation related to these leased assets. Aimco's execution in the
development and lease-up of these assets resulted in Value Creation, net of costs of approximately
•
$100 million for shareholders.
Aimco completed the early repayment of the $534 million of notes due to AIR, originally scheduled to
•
mature in January 2024.
Aimco exited the Seattle market, closing on the sales of two apartment communities for a total of $122
million.
Value Add, Opportunistic & Alternative Investments:
Aimco generally seeksdevelopment and redevelopment opportunities where barriers to entry are high, target
Development and Re
ent
customers can be clearly defined, and Aimco has a comparative advantage over others in the market. Aimco's
Value Add and Opportunistic investments may also target portfolio acquisitions, operational turnarounds, and
re-entitlements.
As of September 30, 2022, Aimco had four active development and redevelopment projects located in four U.S.
markets, in varying phases of construction and lease-up. These projects remain on track, as measured by
budget and lease-up metrics. During the third quarter, Aimco invested $60.6 million in development and
redevelopment activities. Updates include:
At The Hamilton in Miami, Florida, Aimco welcomed the first residents into redesigned and fully
•
renovated units in early October 2022. As of October 31, 2022, 97 units were leased or pre-leased at
•
rental rates more than 20% ahead of underwriting.
Construction continues on schedule and on budget at Upton Place in Northwest Washington, D.C., the
Benson Hotel and Faculty Club on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado, and at our single-
family home development project, Oak Shore, in Corte Madera, California.
Aimco makes alternative investments where it has special knowledge or expertise relevant to the venture and
lternative Inv stments
where opportunity exists for positive asymmetric outcomes. Aimco's current alternative investments include
a mezzanine loan secured by a stabilized multifamily property with an option to participate in future
multifamily development as well as three passive equity investments. Updates include:
The borrower on Aimco's $362.8 million mezzanine loan, which is secured by the Parkmerced
•
stabilized multifamily property plus phases two through nine of the site's future development
opportunity, remains current on its first mortgage obligations. Due to the relative size of Aimco's
investment and alternative accretive uses of capital, Aimco initiated a marketing effort in July to
explore opportunities to monetize all or a portion of its investment. Increased uncertainty within
financial and capital markets led us to extend the timeline related to this process and its execution.
AimcoInvestmentis focusedActivityon development and redevelopment, funded primarily through joint ventures. Aimco will also consider opportunistic investments in related activities. Updates include:
As previously announced, in July and August, Aimco closed on the purchase of two development
• parcels, completing the assemblage it contracted to acquire, for $100 million, in February 2022. The
nine-acre assemblage is located in the rapidly growing Flagler Village neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and allows for approximately three million square feet of phased, mixed-use development, which could contain up to 1,500 residential units, more than 300 hotel keys, and more than 100,000 square feet of retail space at full build-out.
AimcoOperatiownsgaPropertydiversifiedResultsportfolio of operating apartment communities located in eight major U.S. markets with average rents in line with local market averages. Aimco also owns one commercial office building that is part of an assemblage with an adjacent apartment building.
Aimco's operating properties produced solid results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter
Year-to-Date
Stabilized Operating Properties
Year-over-Year
Sequential
Year-over-Year
($ in millions)
2022
2021
Variance
2Q 2022 Variance
2022
2021
Variance
Average Daily Occupancy
96.0%
97.9%
(1.9)%
97.7%
(1.7%)
97.4%
97.7%
(0.3%)
Revenue, before utility reimbursements
$34.7
$31.1
11.5%
$33.1
4.7%
$100.0
$90.1
11.0%
Expenses, net of utility reimbursements
10.2
10.3
(0.7%)
10.4
(2.0%)
30.9
30.4
1.5%
*Excluded from the table above is one, 40-unit apartment community that Aimco's ownership includes a partnership share.
7.8%
69.1
59.7
15.8%
Net operating income (NOI)
24.5
20.8
17.5%
22.7
•
Revenue in the third quarter 2022 was $34.7 million, up 11.5% year-over-year, resulting from a $261
increase in average monthly revenue per apartment home to $2,173, offset with a 190-basis point
decrease in Average Daily Occupancy to 96.0%. In October, Average Daily Occupancy increased to
•
96.9%.
New lease rents increased 15.8% and Aimco retained 56.1% of residents whose leases were expiring
•
during the quarter at rents 15.1% higher, on average, than the previous lease.
The median annual household income of new residents was more than $136,300 in the third quarter
•
2022, representing a rent to income ratio of 21.6%.
Expenses in the third quarter 2022 were down 0.7% due to a favorable nonrecurring 2022 real estate
tax adjustments made within the
quarter. Before
real estate taxes, expenses, net of
utility
•
reimbursements were up 5.3%.
Net operating income in the third quarter 2022 was $24.5 million, up 17.5% year-over-year.
In addition, strong leasing momentum continued at 1001 Brickell Bay Drive, a waterfront office building in
Miami, Florida, owned as part of a larger assemblage with substantial development potential. Year to date,
September 2022, Aimco executed leases on over 76,000 square feet of office space, at rates per square foot
15% higher than leases executed in the same period of 2021. At the end of the third quarter 2022, the building
was 84% occupied, up from 73% at the same time last year. Leases within the building have been executed on
terms of less than four years or contain redevelopment provisions as needed to maximize the value of the
underlying development rights.
Year to date, Aimco has sold three stabilized properties at values exceeding those used in Aimco's internal NAV
Property Dispositions
estimate. Net proceeds from the sales were primarily used to reduce leverage. In the third quarter, Aimco
completed the sale of two of the three properties sold:
In July, Aimco sold Cedar Rim, a 104-unit apartment community located in Renton, Washington, for
•
$53.0 million.
