Students in Affordable Housing Receive Scholarships from Aimco and NLHA

10/08/2020 | 05:42pm EDT

Washington, D.C. and Denver, CO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty students living in affordable housing will advance their education this fall with the help of an Aimco Cares Opportunity Scholarship, established by Aimco and granted through the National Leased Housing Association (NLHA) Education Fund. 

Aimco has long supported the NLHA Education Fund, with over $1.2 million contributed to the fund to-date.  Funds are made through the generosity of sponsors of the annual Aimco Cares Charity Golf Tournament. 

"The Aimco Cares Opportunity Scholarship is designed to help exceptional students fulfill their dream of higher education – students who otherwise might not see college as financially feasible," said Patti Shwayder, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships.  "Since it was established 12 years ago, Aimco contributions to the NLHA Education Fund have helped more than 550 students with outstanding ambition and amazing potential go to college, graduate school or trade school.” 

The scholars’ interests vary, as do their geographic locations. A student in Ardmore, PA plans to pursue criminal justice; another in Oakland will major in American Studies, and a student in Peabody, MA is attending Emerson College to advance their education in the business of creative enterprises.  A young woman attending Smith College from Minneapolis, MN will focus on political studies, and a scholar from Falls Church, VA has intentions to study English as a Second Language (ESL). 

"NLHA is grateful to have Aimco as a partner in our ongoing efforts to provide educational opportunities to low-income students across the country," said Denise Muha, Executive Director of the National Leased Housing Association. "Students in affordable housing face many obstacles and through Aimco’s support we are determined that financial resources are not one of them. We join our scholarship recipients in thanking Aimco for its continuing support and commitment."   

###

About Aimco

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located throughout the United States.  Aimco is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of apartments with 129 communities in a dozen states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV and are included in the S&P 500. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website at www.aimco.com

 

Jamie Alvarez
Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) 
3036914494
jamie.alvarez@aimco.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
