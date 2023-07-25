TORONTO, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) (“ApartmentLove” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers from around the world is pleased to announce the signing of new partner agreement with OwnerRez, Inc. (“OwnerRez”) providing a direct and real-time integration with property managers advertising vacation rentals across North America.



Internationally recognized as a leader in the vacation rental industry, OwnerRez provides flexible vacation rental software that services both private homeowners and large property managers. “Aligning with the reach and capacity of OwnerDirect.com makes great sense for OwnerRez and our many property managers and private owners nationwide,” said Paul Hall – Head of Partnerships and Marketing at OwnerRez. Adding, “We are very excited to have selected OwnerDirect as an advertising vehicle for our clients and look forward to seeing their vacation rentals from coast to coast advertised on OwnerDirect.com.”

Free for property management clients of OwnerRez to activate their entire short-term vacation rental inventory on OwnerDirect.com, the Company earns a service fee which is paid by the guest at the time of booking on OwnerDirect.com. “We have invested a great deal of time and energy into the upgrade and redesign of OwnerDirect.com,” said Cailean Cattani – the Company’s Head of Sales and Marketing. Adding, “Having now finished development of the new OwnerDirect.com system, we are signing listing supply agreements such as this one with OwnerRez to scale our inventory here in North America and elsewhere around the world. We are delighted to welcome OwnerRez and their many property management clients to OwnerDirect.com and look forward to promoting their vacation rentals to the legion of travellers visiting OwnerDirect.com seeking new, unique, and memorable vacation accommodations from coast to coast.”

Property managers, owners, and hosts using the OwnerRez system are encouraged to activate their entire short-term vacation rental listing inventory on OwnerDirect.com via the OwnerRez dashboard at no cost. Earning a fee of not less than 13.5% on the gross booking value of every completed reservation made on OwnerDirect.com, the Company continues to action its business plan of amassing the largest inventory of the most desirable vacation rentals from trusted supply partners while attracting the largest number of website visitors (i.e., vacationers) seeking short-term vacation rental accommodations to OwnerDirect.com. Integrating with several other major listing suppliers, the Company will soon have access to more than 1,000,000 vacation rental listings in more than 100 countries around the word.

About OwnerRez, Inc.

Experience the difference of “Elite.” OwnerRez is internationally recognized as a leader in the vacation rental industry for channel management, CRM, PM, accounting, messaging, and websites. Integrate with all major vacation rental channels to seamlessly sync availability, rates, rules, and listing content. Get your own modern fast website, process payments directly, manage inquiries, communication, and guest checkout with e-sign renter agreements.

For more information visit www.ownerrez.com.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) is a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers in more than 30-countries around the world. Promoting more than 350,000 daily active homes, apartments, and vacation properties on its network of short-term and long-term rental marketing websites, ApartmentLove has proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing "PropTech" in today’s complex and dynamic markets. Seeking to consolidate the deeply fragmented internet listing industry, ApartmentLove has acquired multiple businesses that have many monthly active users, a history of recurring revenues, positive cashflows, and custom technologies that accelerate and destress the renting experience.

