Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Apator S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APT   PLAPATR00018

APATOR S.A.

(APT)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  06:40 2022-07-11 am EDT
14.10 PLN   +1.15%
07:14aAPATOR S A : 4. List of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at OGM
PU
07/05APATOR S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/30APATOR S A : Annual Report for 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apator S A : 2. Results of the Apator Group for 2021

07/11/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results of the Apator

Group for 2021

Presentation to

Shareholders

Torun. June 28. 2022.

The presentation includes selected issues from the following documents:

  • consolidated annual financial statements for 2021.
  • report of the Management Board on activity of Apator SA and the Apator Group in 2021.
  • financial statements of Apator Elkomtech SA for 2021.

The full contents of the financial statements and management reports are available

as of April 28 2022:

  • on the website of Apator SA: www.apator.com.
  • in original in Apator SA at the address: Ostaszewo 57C. 87-148 Łysomice.

2

The Apator Group in 2021

External factors:

  • Supply chains - constant shortage of components and raw materials affecting their availability. extended lead times and consequent price increases
  • widespread inflation (price increases in energy. gas. labor costs. transportation services. fuel)
  • sales model - limited ability to transfer higher costs into prices for customers due to long-term contracts. concluded through public procurement procedures
  • unstable situation on foreign exchange markets
  • continued aggressive pricing strategy from competitors (mainly from Asia)

Actions to minimize the impact of the environment on performance:

  • reorganization of the Group's assets to increase their efficiency - relocation of factories. work on improving operational efficiency
  • renegotiation of contracts. changes in price lists for partners and distributors
  • focusing business development on the Water and Heat segment and on smart solutions
  • development of the most promising export markets
  • increase in debt for optimum stocking - work on warehouse management and logistics processes
  • control of other expenses
  • positive impact of sale of Apator Powogaz property in Poznań on consolidated results (at the level of EBITDA: PLN 34.1 million; at the level of net result: PLN 27.6 million) - one-time factor *

PLN 940.1M

PLN150.6 M

PLN 63.3 M

Sales revenue

(PLN116.5 M)

(PLN 35.7 M*)

EBITDA profit

Net profit

3

Business segments in 2021

  • PLN 375 M revenue
  • PLN 29 M EBITDA
  • 78% domestic revenue
  • Increased sales in the key German market (+18% y/y)
  • the greatest impact of the macroeconomic situation on the segment's performance

4

  • PLN 270 M revenue
  • PLN 38 M EBITDA
  • 69% export revenue
  • Strong export position in the European market
  • main foreign markets: UK. Belgium. Hungary. Turkey
  • PLN 295 M revenue
  • PLN 88 M EBITDA

(PLN 53.6 without real estate)

  • 58% export revenue
  • record sales
  • operating leverage and efficiency improvements
  • main foreign markets: the Czech Republic. France. Spain

Financial results

of Apator Elkomtech SA

03.01.2022

5

PLN M

Sales

Gross result

from sales

Selling and

general

expenses

(SG&A)

Sales profit

EBITDA

Net profit

2021

2020

y/y

62.1

50.1

+24.0%

20.5

17.4

+17.8%

33.0%

34.7%

14.3

12.2

+17.2%

6.2

4.7

+31.9%

10.0%

9.4%

10.4

8.9

+16.9%

16.7%

17.8%

4.6

3.5

+31.4%

7.4%

7.0%

Key performance drivers:

  • Sales growth - rebuilding demand after pandemic. Sales of solutions for the gas sector after the acquisition of part of the Atrem company
  • Increase in gross profit on sales despite inflation (material price increases and disrupted supply chains)
  • Sales profit up 32% despite continued cost pressures:
    • Higher SG&A costs as a consequence of turnover and wage growth (main factors are low base 2021. takeover of Atrem resources. no shield)
  • Satisfactory level of net result with stable margin.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Apator SA published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 11:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about APATOR S.A.
07:14aAPATOR S A : 4. List of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at OGM
PU
07/05APATOR S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/30APATOR S A : Annual Report for 2021
PU
06/30APATOR S A : 3. Report of the Supervisory Board 2020
PU
06/26APATOR S A : 1. Announcement OGM 28th June 2022
PU
06/17FACTBOX : Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
05/19Apator S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/10Apator Plans to Pay Dividend in 2022
CI
03/01APATOR S A : 01.03.2022 - Apator Group summarizes the Q1-4 2021 results. (download)
PU
02/28Apator S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 940 M - -
Net income 2021 62,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 407 M 86,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart APATOR S.A.
Duration : Period :
Apator S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APATOR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,94 PLN
Average target price 22,50 PLN
Spread / Average Target 61,4%
Managers and Directors
Miroslaw Klepacki Chairman-Executive Board & Managing Director
Arkadiusz Robert Chmielewski President
Malgorzata Mazurek Finance Director
Janusz Jan Niedzwiecki Chairman-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Malec Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APATOR S.A.-29.95%87
SMC CORPORATION-19.78%29 879
COGNEX CORPORATION-42.46%7 773
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-26.50%6 238
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-42.87%5 539
RENISHAW PLC-18.28%3 421