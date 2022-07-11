Apator S A : 2. Results of the Apator Group for 2021

Results of the Apator
Group for 2021
Presentation to
Shareholders
Torun. June 28. 2022.
The presentation includes selected issues from the following documents:
The full contents of the financial statements and management reports are available
as of April 28 2022:
The Apator Group in 2021
External factors:
Actions to minimize the impact of the environment on performance:
PLN 940.1M
PLN150.6 M
PLN 63.3 M
Sales revenue
(PLN116.5 M)
(PLN 35.7 M*)
EBITDA profit
Net profit
Business segments in 2021
(PLN 53.6 without real estate)
Financial results
of Apator Elkomtech SA
03.01.2022
PLN M
Sales
Gross result
from sales
Selling and
general
expenses
(SG&A)
Sales profit
EBITDA
Net profit
2021
2020
y/y
62.1
50.1
+24.0%
20.5
17.4
+17.8%
33.0%
34.7%
14.3
12.2
+17.2%
6.2
4.7
+31.9%
10.0%
9.4%
10.4
8.9
+16.9%
16.7%
17.8%
4.6
3.5
+31.4%
7.4%
7.0%
Key performance drivers:
