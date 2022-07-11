Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Apator S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APT   PLAPATR00018

APATOR S.A.

(APT)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  06:40 2022-07-11 am EDT
14.10 PLN   +1.15%
07:14aAPATOR S A : 4. List of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at OGM
PU
07/05APATOR S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/30APATOR S A : Annual Report for 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apator S A : 3. Report on the activities of the Supervisory Board for 2021

07/11/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Report on the activities of the Supervisory Board for 2021

General Shareholders

Meeting Apator SA

Toruń, 28 June 2022

The presentation includes selected issues from the Report on Activities of the Supervisory Board of Apator SA for 2021

The full content of the report is available from 1st June 2022 on the website of Apator SA: www.apator.com

2

Composition of the Supervisory Board and its meetings

Throughout the reporting period, the composition of the SB was as follows:

Janusz Niedźwiecki

- Chairman of the SB (independent acc. DPSN 2021)

Mariusz Lewicki

- Deputy chairman of the SB

Janusz Marzygliński

- Member of the SB

Danuta Guzowska

- Member of the SB

Kazimierz Piotrowski

- Member of the SB

Marcin Murawski

- Member of the SB (independent acc. DPSN 2021)

Tadeusz Sosgórnik

- Member of the SB

The Supervisory Board in 2021:

  • held 29 meetings,
  • passed 52 resolutions (16 of which were voted on by circulation).

The current term of office of the Supervisory Board is 5 years and ends on the date of the 2025 Ordinary General Meeting.

3

Composition of the Audit Committee and its meetings

The composition of the AC throughout the reporting period was as follows:

Marcin Murawski

-

Chairman of the Committee (independent)

Mariusz Lewicki

-

Member of the Committee

The term of office of the AC coincides

Kazimierz Piotrowski

-

Member of the Committee (independent)

with that of the Supervisory Board.

In accordance with the Act of May 11, 2017 on Certified Public Accountants, Audit Firms and Public Supervision, the required independence criteria are met by two Audit Committee members, Marcin Murawski and Kazimierz Piotrowski.

The Supervisory Board of Apator SA declares that in accordance with the requirements of the aforementioned Act on Statutory Auditors, the regulations are observed regarding the possession by the members of the Audit Committee of knowledge and skills in the industry in which the issuer operates and in accounting or auditing.

The Audit Committee in 2021:

  • held 11 meetings,
  • passed 9 resolutions (3 of which were voted on by circulation).

4

Remuneration of the Supervisory Board in 2021.

Additional

Remuneration from

Fixed remuneration

Total remuneration

other entities

Total remuneration

Name

benefits from

from Apator SA

from Apator SA

belonging to Apator

from Apator Group

Apator SA*

Group**

Janusz Niedźwiecki

Chairman of the

102 000

102 000

21 000

123 000

Supervisory Board

Mariusz Lewicki

Deputy Chairman of the

102 000

102 000

108 000

210 000

Supervisory Board

Danuta Guzowska

84 000

84 000

84 000

Member of the SB

Janusz Marzygliński

84 000

84 000

60 000

144 000

Member of the SB

Marcin Murawski

102 000

2 286

104 286

104 286

Member of the SB

Kazimierz Piotrowski

102 000

102 000

48 000

150 000

Member of the SB

Tadeusz Sosgórnik

84 000

165

84 165

223 800

307 965

Member of the SB

Summary

660 000

2 451

662 451

460 800

1 123 251

The level of SB salaries is PLN 8.5 thousand - Chairman of the SN, PLN 7 thousand - other SN members, PLN 1.5 thousand - allowance for serving on Committees.

The immediate family members of the Supervisory Board members did not receive any monetary or non-monetary benefits.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Apator SA published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 11:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about APATOR S.A.
07:14aAPATOR S A : 4. List of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at OGM
PU
07/05APATOR S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/30APATOR S A : Annual Report for 2021
PU
06/30APATOR S A : 3. Report of the Supervisory Board 2020
PU
06/26APATOR S A : 1. Announcement OGM 28th June 2022
PU
06/17FACTBOX : Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
05/19Apator S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/10Apator Plans to Pay Dividend in 2022
CI
03/01APATOR S A : 01.03.2022 - Apator Group summarizes the Q1-4 2021 results. (download)
PU
02/28Apator S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 940 M - -
Net income 2021 62,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 407 M 86,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart APATOR S.A.
Duration : Period :
Apator S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APATOR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,94 PLN
Average target price 22,50 PLN
Spread / Average Target 61,4%
Managers and Directors
Miroslaw Klepacki Chairman-Executive Board & Managing Director
Arkadiusz Robert Chmielewski President
Malgorzata Mazurek Finance Director
Janusz Jan Niedzwiecki Chairman-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Malec Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APATOR S.A.-29.95%87
SMC CORPORATION-19.78%29 879
COGNEX CORPORATION-42.46%7 773
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-26.50%6 238
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-42.87%5 539
RENISHAW PLC-18.28%3 421