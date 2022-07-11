Apator S A : 3. Report on the activities of the Supervisory Board for 2021

Report on the activities of the Supervisory Board for 2021
General Shareholders
Meeting Apator SA
Toruń, 28 June 2022
The presentation includes selected issues from the Report on Activities of the Supervisory Board of Apator SA for 2021
The full content of the report is available from 1st June 2022 on the website of Apator SA: www.apator.com
Composition of the Supervisory Board and its meetings
Throughout the reporting period, the composition of the SB was as follows:
|
▪
|
Janusz Niedźwiecki
|
- Chairman of the SB (independent acc. DPSN 2021)
|
▪
|
Mariusz Lewicki
|
- Deputy chairman of the SB
|
▪
|
Janusz Marzygliński
|
- Member of the SB
|
▪
|
Danuta Guzowska
|
- Member of the SB
|
▪
|
Kazimierz Piotrowski
|
- Member of the SB
|
▪
|
Marcin Murawski
|
- Member of the SB (independent acc. DPSN 2021)
|
▪
|
Tadeusz Sosgórnik
|
- Member of the SB
|
|
|
The Supervisory Board in 2021:
-
held 29 meetings,
-
passed 52 resolutions (16 of which were voted on by circulation).
The current term of office of the Supervisory Board is 5 years and ends on the date of the 2025 Ordinary General Meeting.
Composition of the Audit Committee and its meetings
The composition of the AC throughout the reporting period was as follows:
|
▪
|
Marcin Murawski
|
-
|
Chairman of the Committee (independent)
|
|
▪
|
Mariusz Lewicki
|
-
|
Member of the Committee
|
The term of office of the AC coincides
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
Kazimierz Piotrowski
|
-
|
Member of the Committee (independent)
|
with that of the Supervisory Board.
In accordance with the Act of May 11, 2017 on Certified Public Accountants, Audit Firms and Public Supervision, the required independence criteria are met by two Audit Committee members, Marcin Murawski and Kazimierz Piotrowski.
The Supervisory Board of Apator SA declares that in accordance with the requirements of the aforementioned Act on Statutory Auditors, the regulations are observed regarding the possession by the members of the Audit Committee of knowledge and skills in the industry in which the issuer operates and in accounting or auditing.
The Audit Committee in 2021:
-
held 11 meetings,
-
passed 9 resolutions (3 of which were voted on by circulation).
4
Remuneration of the Supervisory Board in 2021.
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
Remuneration from
|
|
|
Fixed remuneration
|
Total remuneration
|
other entities
|
Total remuneration
|
Name
|
benefits from
|
from Apator SA
|
from Apator SA
|
belonging to Apator
|
from Apator Group
|
|
Apator SA*
|
|
|
|
Group**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Janusz Niedźwiecki
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chairman of the
|
102 000
|
|
102 000
|
21 000
|
123 000
|
Supervisory Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mariusz Lewicki
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deputy Chairman of the
|
102 000
|
|
102 000
|
108 000
|
210 000
|
Supervisory Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
Danuta Guzowska
|
84 000
|
|
84 000
|
|
84 000
|
Member of the SB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Janusz Marzygliński
|
84 000
|
|
84 000
|
60 000
|
144 000
|
Member of the SB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marcin Murawski
|
102 000
|
2 286
|
104 286
|
|
104 286
|
Member of the SB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kazimierz Piotrowski
|
102 000
|
|
102 000
|
48 000
|
150 000
|
Member of the SB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tadeusz Sosgórnik
|
84 000
|
165
|
84 165
|
223 800
|
307 965
|
Member of the SB
|
|
|
|
|
|
Summary
|
660 000
|
2 451
|
662 451
|
460 800
|
1 123 251
The level of SB salaries is PLN 8.5 thousand - Chairman of the SN, PLN 7 thousand - other SN members, PLN 1.5 thousand - allowance for serving on Committees.
The immediate family members of the Supervisory Board members did not receive any monetary or non-monetary benefits.
5
