Apator S A : 3. Report on the activities of the Supervisory Board for 2021

Report on the activities of the Supervisory Board for 2021

The presentation includes selected issues from the Report on Activities of the Supervisory Board of Apator SA for 2021

The current term of office of the Supervisory Board is 5 years and ends on the date of the 2025 Ordinary General Meeting.

passed 52 resolutions (16 of which were voted on by circulation).

Throughout the reporting period, the composition of the SB was as follows:

Composition of the Supervisory Board and its meetings

Composition of the Audit Committee and its meetings

The composition of the AC throughout the reporting period was as follows:

▪ Marcin Murawski - Chairman of the Committee (independent) ▪ Mariusz Lewicki - Member of the Committee The term of office of the AC coincides ▪ Kazimierz Piotrowski - Member of the Committee (independent) with that of the Supervisory Board.

In accordance with the Act of May 11, 2017 on Certified Public Accountants, Audit Firms and Public Supervision, the required independence criteria are met by two Audit Committee members, Marcin Murawski and Kazimierz Piotrowski.

The Supervisory Board of Apator SA declares that in accordance with the requirements of the aforementioned Act on Statutory Auditors, the regulations are observed regarding the possession by the members of the Audit Committee of knowledge and skills in the industry in which the issuer operates and in accounting or auditing.

The Audit Committee in 2021:

held 11 meetings,

passed 9 resolutions (3 of which were voted on by circulation).

4