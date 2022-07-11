Apator S A : 4. List of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at OGM

List of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the OGM of Apator SA on June 28, 2022.

The Management Board of Apator SA announces that the following shareholders had at least 5% of votes at the Ordinary General Meeting of Apator SA held on June 28, 2022:

Mariusz Lewicki holding 2,314,000 shares at this OGM entitling him to exercise 5,876,128 votes, representing 17.84% of all votes at this meeting and 10.73% of the total number of votes,

Tadeusz Sosgórnik holding 1,469,602 shares at this OGM entitling him to exercise 5,530,408 votes, representing 16.79% of all votes at this meeting and 10.10% of the total number of votes,

Danuta Guzowska holding 1,509,311 shares at this OGM entitling her to exercise 4,362,953 votes, representing 13.25% of all votes at this meeting and 7.96% of the total number of votes,

Zbigniew Jaworski holding 1,455,000 shares at this OGM entitling him to exercise 3,754,044 votes, representing 11.40% of all votes at this meeting and 6.85% of the total number of votes,

Aviva Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny Aviva Santander holding 3,338,000 shares at this OGM entitling it to exercise 3,338,000 votes, representing 10.13% of all votes at this meeting and 6.09% of the total number of votes,

Kazimierz and Zdzisława Piotrowski, holding 823,955 shares at this OGM entitling them to exercise 2,818,277 votes, representing 8.56% of all votes at this meeting and 5.15% of the total number of votes,

Janusz Marzyglinski holding 432,592 shares at this OGM entitling him to exercise 1,730,368 votes, representing 5.25% of all votes at this meeting and 3.16% of the total number of votes.

All Shareholders present at the Ordinary General Meeting of Apator SA registered a total of 13,963,093 shares entitling to exercise 32,937,592 votes. These votes constitute 60.13% of the total number of votes.

Legal basis: Article 70(3) of the Act on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organized Trading, and Public Companies, dated July 29, 2005.

