    APT   PLAPATR00018

APATOR S.A.

(APT)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  06:20 2022-07-11 am EDT
14.10 PLN   +1.15%
Apator S A : 4. List of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at OGM

07/11/2022 | 07:14am EDT
List of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the OGM of Apator SA on June 28, 2022.

The Management Board of Apator SA announces that the following shareholders had at least 5% of votes at the Ordinary General Meeting of Apator SA held on June 28, 2022:

  • Mariusz Lewicki holding 2,314,000 shares at this OGM entitling him to exercise 5,876,128 votes, representing 17.84% of all votes at this meeting and 10.73% of the total number of votes,
  • Tadeusz Sosgórnik holding 1,469,602 shares at this OGM entitling him to exercise 5,530,408 votes, representing 16.79% of all votes at this meeting and 10.10% of the total number of votes,
  • Danuta Guzowska holding 1,509,311 shares at this OGM entitling her to exercise 4,362,953 votes, representing 13.25% of all votes at this meeting and 7.96% of the total number of votes,
  • Zbigniew Jaworski holding 1,455,000 shares at this OGM entitling him to exercise 3,754,044 votes, representing 11.40% of all votes at this meeting and 6.85% of the total number of votes,
  • Aviva Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny Aviva Santander holding 3,338,000 shares at this OGM entitling it to exercise 3,338,000 votes, representing 10.13% of all votes at this meeting and 6.09% of the total number of votes,
  • Kazimierz and Zdzisława Piotrowski, holding 823,955 shares at this OGM entitling them to exercise 2,818,277 votes, representing 8.56% of all votes at this meeting and 5.15% of the total number of votes,
  • Janusz Marzyglinski holding 432,592 shares at this OGM entitling him to exercise 1,730,368 votes, representing 5.25% of all votes at this meeting and 3.16% of the total number of votes.

All Shareholders present at the Ordinary General Meeting of Apator SA registered a total of 13,963,093 shares entitling to exercise 32,937,592 votes. These votes constitute 60.13% of the total number of votes.

Legal basis: Article 70(3) of the Act on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organized Trading, and Public Companies, dated July 29, 2005.

Apator SA with its registered office in Toruń entered in the National Court Register under no. 0000056456, Company's documents are stored at: District Court in Toruń, 7th Economic Division of the National

Court Register, Share Capital of PLN 3.277.722,80 paid-up in full. Management Board: President -- Arkadiusz Chmielewski, Member of the Executive Board -- Tomasz Łątka, address of the headquarters: Gdańska

4A lok. C4, 87-100 Toruń, Poland, main address of business activity, address for correspondence: Ostaszewo 57C, 87-148 Łysomice, Poland, tel. +48 56 61 91 111, fax +48 56 61 91 274, e-mail:

apator@apator.com, Tax Identification Number PL-879-016-68-96, BDO: 000003377, other addresses of business activity: ul. Wołowa 2c, 93-569 Łódź, Poland; ul. Polna 148, 87-100 Toruń, Poland

www.apator.com

Disclaimer

Apator SA published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 11:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 940 M - -
Net income 2021 62,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 407 M 86,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart APATOR S.A.
Duration : Period :
Apator S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APATOR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,94 PLN
Average target price 22,50 PLN
Spread / Average Target 61,4%
Managers and Directors
Miroslaw Klepacki Chairman-Executive Board & Managing Director
Arkadiusz Robert Chmielewski President
Malgorzata Mazurek Finance Director
Janusz Jan Niedzwiecki Chairman-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Malec Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APATOR S.A.-29.95%87
SMC CORPORATION-19.78%29 879
COGNEX CORPORATION-42.46%7 773
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-26.50%6 238
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-42.87%5 539
RENISHAW PLC-18.28%3 421