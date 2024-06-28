Apator S A : List of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at AGM
June 28, 2024 at 08:32 am EDT
List of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Apator SA
The Executive Board of Apator SA announces that the following shareholders hold at least 5% of votes at the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Apator SA held on June 26, 2024:
Mariusz Lewicki holding at this AGM 2,320,000 shares entitling to exercise 5,882,128 votes, representing 23.92% of all votes at this meeting and 10.77% of the total number of votes,
PTE Allianz Polska S.A. (Allianz Polska Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny and Allianz Polska Dobrowolny Fundusz Emerytalny) holding at this AGM 4,545,864 shares entitling to exercise 4,545,864 votes, constituting 18.48% of all votes at this meeting and 8.32% of the total number of votes,
Danuta Guzowska holding 1,512,311 shares at this AGM entitling her to exercise 4,374,953 votes, constituting 17.79% of all votes at this meeting and 8.01% of the total number of votes,
Zbigniew Jaworski holding at this AGM 1,502,000 shares entitling to exercise 3,801,044 votes, constituting 15.45% of all votes at this meeting and 6.96% of the total number of votes,
UNIQUA Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny holding 1,671,002 shares at this AGM entitling to exercise 1,671,002 votes, constituting 6.79% of all votes at this meeting and 3.06% of the total number of votes,
Zbigniew Baranowski holding at this AGM 355,573 shares entitling to exercise 1,422,292 votes, constituting 5.78% of all votes at this meeting and 2.60% of the total number of votes,
Janina Karaszewska-Zandrowicz holding 330,000 shares at this AGM entitling her to exercise 1,320,000 votes, constituting 5.37% of all votes at this meeting and 2.42% of the total number of votes,
All Shareholders registered at the Ordinary General Meeting of Apator SA a total of 12,823,774 shares entitling to exercise 24,595,099 votes. These votes constitute 45.02% of the total number of votes.
Apator SA is a Poland-based company active in the switchgear and metering equipment industry. The Companyâs products are divided into two segments: Switchgear segment, offering switchgears, surge protective devices, devices for mining equipment, and drives; and Metering segment, offering electricity meters, water meters, gas meters and heat meters, as well as Information Technology (IT) solutions for metering systems. It also offers electrical energy measurement services. As of December 31, 2011, the Company formed a capital group and operated 11 subsidiaries, including Apator Control Sp. z o.o., Apator Minig Sp. z o.o., FAP Pafal SA, Apator Metrix SA, Apator GmbH, based in Germany, Apator Rector and Apator Powogaz SA, among others, as well as two affiliated companies. In May 2013, the Company sold a 60% stake in Newind Sp. z o.o.