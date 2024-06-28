Report of an independent statutory auditor on the assurance engagement concerning the assessment of the Remuneration Report

For the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Apator S.A.

Introduction

The Management Board of Apator S.A. (the "Company") has employed us to perform an assurance engagement providing reasonable assurance to verify the completeness and compliance with applicable requirements of the information contained in the accompanying remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the "Remuneration Report").

Description of the Subject Matter of the Engagement and Applicable Criteria

The Remuneration Report has been prepared by the Supervisory Board in order to comply with the requirements of Article 90g sec. 1 of the Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies (the "Act on Public Offering"). The applicable requirements for the Remuneration Report are contained in the Act on Public Offering.

The requirements described in the preceding sentence define the basis for the preparation of the Remuneration Report (the "Basis for Preparation") and, in our opinion, constitute appropriate criteria for us to form a reasonable assurance conclusion.

Pursuant to the requirements of Article 90g, sec. 10 of the Act on Public Offering, the Remuneration Report shall be subject to the statutory auditor's assessment as to the inclusion therein of the information required pursuant to Article 2g sec. 1-5 and 8 of the Act on Public Offering. This report constitutes the fulfillment of these requirements.

By the statutory auditor's assessment referred to above, we mean an assessment of whether, in all material respects, the scope of the information presented in the Remuneration Report is complete and has been disclosed with the level of detail stipulated by the Act on Public Offering. In addition, our assessment includes verification whether the information presented in the Remuneration Report is consistent, in all material respects, with the facts, does not omit significant facts, and does not contain any material misstatements.

Responsibility of the Members of the Supervisory Board

The members of the Supervisory Board are responsible for the preparation of the Remuneration Report in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, and in particular for its completeness. It is the responsibility of the Supervisory Board to select and apply appropriate methods for the preparation of financial data and non- financial information and to design, implement and maintain internal control systems and processes to ensure that the Remuneration Report is prepared free from material misstatement due to error or fraud and complies with the applicable requirements.

