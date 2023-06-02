Apax Global Alpha invests in online educational marketplace

Apax Global Alpha Ltd - closed-ended investment company that invests in a portfolio of private equity funds advised by private equity firm Apax Partners - Expects to invest approximately EUR1.7 million in Swing Education, an online marketplace connecting schools and substitute teachers, on a look-through basis.

The investment is part of a USD38 million Series C funding round.

Current stock price: 161.20 pence

12-month change: down 12%

