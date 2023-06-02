Advanced search
    APAX   GG00BWWYMV85

APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED

(APAX)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:07:22 2023-06-02 am EDT
163.52 GBX   +1.44%
Apax Global Alpha invests in online educational marketplace
AN
Apax Global Alpha to Invest in Swing Education
MT
Apax Global Alpha to invest in Indian software provider
AN
Apax Global Alpha invests in online educational marketplace

06/02/2023 | 03:14am EDT
Apax Global Alpha Ltd - closed-ended investment company that invests in a portfolio of private equity funds advised by private equity firm Apax Partners - Expects to invest approximately EUR1.7 million in Swing Education, an online marketplace connecting schools and substitute teachers, on a look-through basis.

The investment is part of a USD38 million Series C funding round.

Current stock price: 161.20 pence

12-month change: down 12%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

03:14aApax Global Alpha invests in online educational marketplace
AN
02:32aApax Global Alpha to Invest in Swing Education
MT
05/16Apax Global Alpha to invest in Indian software provider
AN
05/16Apax Global Alpha's Apax XI Fund Invests in India-based IBS Software
MT
05/04Apax Global Alpha quarterly net asset value down
AN
05/04Apax Global Alpha Posts Stable Q1 Adjusted NAV
MT
05/04Transcript : Apax Global Alpha Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
03/13SUMMARY: London listings with exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
AN
03/13Apax Global Alpha Says Apax Partners-advised Funds' Silicon Valley Bank Exposure is Lim..
MT
03/03UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
Financials
Sales 2023 235 M 252 M 252 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 8,38%
Capitalization 923 M 991 M 991 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,94x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Apax Global Alpha Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,61
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Timothy James Breedon Chairman
Christopher John Ambler Independent Non-Executive Director
Sally-Anne Farnon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephanie Coxon Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Bane Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED-14.44%991
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION1.46%10 358
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.11.71%5 475
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND19.55%4 060
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-7.54%3 738
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-12.53%3 658
