Apax Global Alpha invests in online educational marketplace

Apax Global Alpha Ltd - closed-ended investment company that invests in a portfolio of private equity funds advised by private equity firm Apax Partners - Expects to invest approximately EUR1.7 million in Swing Education, an online marketplace connecting schools and substitute teachers, on a look-through basis.
The investment is part of a USD38 million Series C funding round.
Current stock price: 161.20 pence
12-month change: down 12%
