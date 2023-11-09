Apax Global Alpha Ltd - Guernsey-based investor which backs technology, services, healthcare, internet and consumer-focused firms, and is a limited partner of Apax Global Impact Fund - Says net asset value at September 30 was EUR2.59, up 16% from EUR2.24 at June 30. Adjusted NAV was unchanged from the previous quarter at EUR1.3 billion. Reports a NAV total loss of 0.1% as a result of declines in private equity, but said performance from the debt portfolio helped offset this. Partner at Apax and a member of the AGA investment committee, Ralf Gruss, says: "Despite a more challenging market backdrop, AGA is well positioned as seen by the resilience of the private equity portfolio and returns achieved by the company's debt investments. Over the past five years AGA has delivered an average total NAV return of [around] 12% and returned more than EUR300 million in dividends to shareholders. In the last quarter we have seen a step-up in activity across the private equity portfolio and we believe that Apax's focus on operating value creation is highly relevant in current markets."

Current stock price: 157.80 pence, down 0.1%

12-month change: down 3.2%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

