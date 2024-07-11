Apax Global Alpha Limited is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company's investment objective is to provide shareholders with superior long-term returns through capital appreciation and regular dividends. The investment policy of the Company is to make Private Equity investments in Apax Funds, and Derived Investments, which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained through Apax's Private Equity activities. The Company has two main investment portfolios that are split between Private Equity Investments and Derived Investments. Private Equity Investments comprise primary and secondary commitments to, and investments in, existing Private Equity funds advised by the Investment Advisor. Derived Investments comprise investments in debt, equities and investments in subsidiaries. It invests in companies across four global sectors of Tech, Services, Healthcare, and Internet/Consumer. Its investment manager is Apax Guernsey Managers Limited.

Sector Closed End Funds