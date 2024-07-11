Apax Global Alpha Ltd - London-based investment trust - Says Apax IX Fund has agreed to sell remaining shares in Nasdaq-listed Genius Sports Ltd, a provider of sports data, content, and technology. Apax Global Alpha says its look-through investment in Genius will have returned a total of EUR26 million. AGA provides investors access to Apax Private Equity Funds. It made a commitment of USD350 million to Apax IX in 2016.
Current stock price: 155.20 pence
12-month change: down 15%
By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor
