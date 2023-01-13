Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Apax Global Alpha Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APAX   GG00BWWYMV85

APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED

(APAX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:01:37 2023-01-13 am EST
178.20 GBX   +0.56%
04:04aApax Global portfolio company Duck Creek to be acquired
AN
02:56aVista Equity Partners to Buy Apax Global Alpha Fund's Portfolio Company Duck Creek
MT
2022Apax Global says Apax IX signs to sell entire stake in Kepro
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apax Global portfolio company Duck Creek to be acquired

01/13/2023 | 04:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Apax Global Alpha Ltd - Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company - Says portfolio company Duck Creek Technologies has entered an agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for USD19.00 per share in cash, or around USD2.6 billion. Apax says the transaction values its current investment in Duck Creek at EUR32.3 million, an uplift of about 46% to last unaffected valuations. The transaction also represents a EUR10.3 million uplift in adjusted net asset value of Apax at September 30. The acquisition is still subject to approval by Duck creek's stockholders, the company says. Apax acquired a majority stake in Duck Creek in 2016. On Wednesday, Apax Global said Duck Creek agreed to be bought by Vista for around USD2.6 billion.

Current stock price: 176.84 pence per share, down 0.2% on Friday morning in London

12-month change: down 18%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED 0.19% 177.5281 Delayed Quote.-5.94%
DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.11% 19.06 Delayed Quote.58.17%
All news about APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED
04:04aApax Global portfolio company Duck Creek to be acquired
AN
02:56aVista Equity Partners to Buy Apax Global Alpha Fund's Portfolio Company Duck Creek
MT
2022Apax Global says Apax IX signs to sell entire stake in Kepro
AN
2022Apax Global Alpha Sells Kepro Stake to CNSI
MT
2022Transcript : Apax Global Alpha Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 04, 2022
CI
2022LONDON BRIEFING: Stocks called higher; US job growth expected to slow
AN
2022UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 364 M 394 M 394 M
Net income 2021 345 M 373 M 373 M
Net cash 2021 108 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,23x
Yield 2021 6,45%
Capitalization 979 M 1 059 M 1 059 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,45x
EV / Sales 2021 3,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Apax Global Alpha Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,77
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Timothy James Breedon Chairman
Christopher John Ambler Independent Non-Executive Director
Sally-Anne Farnon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephanie Coxon Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Bane Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED-5.94%1 059
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION6.17%9 997
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.5.37%5 218
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC2.19%4 094
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.15%3 883
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND2.26%3 671