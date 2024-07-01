Apax Global Alpha Ltd - London-based investment trust - Says Apax X Fund has agreed to sell its minority stake in idealista, an online real estate classifieds platform in Southern Europe, to Cinven. Apax X invested in idealista for a minority stake in February 2021. The transaction values AGA's look-through investment in idealista at approximately EUR14.8 million, an uplift of around 9.6% to the last unaffected valuation, Apax Global says. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Current stock price: 158.50 pence each, up 0.3% on Monday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 14%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

