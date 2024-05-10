Notifications on transactions concluded by managers of the companies Notification on Apranga APB manager's related party transactions
Apranga APB has received notification on the transactions in issuer's securities concluded by the family member of the chairman of the board Darius Mockus (see attachment).
Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801
