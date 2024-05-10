Apranga APB is a Lithuania-based company that is principally engaged in the retail trade of apparel. Apranga Group, which consists of a parent company Apranga APB and its 16 wholly owned subsidiaries (located in Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia) control numerous stores and outlets in such Baltic States as Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Apranga Group develops trade systems and single-brand stores of five different types: ZARA franchise stores; APRANGA family fashion stores; Aprangos Galerija young fashion; Dshop a Desigual brand franchise shops; CITY business fashion stores and a franchise store Betty Barclay in Latvia, and Luxury clothes, footwear and accessories stores, which comprise franchise stores, such as Emporio Armani, GF Ferre, Hugo Boss, MaxMara, Burberry Limited, Mados linija and others. In February 2014 it established a subsidiary Apranga MDE OU which operates Massimo Dutti stores in Estonia under agreement with Inditex.