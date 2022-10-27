Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Lithuania
  Nasdaq Vilnius
  APB Apranga
  News
  Summary
    APG1L   LT0000102337

APB APRANGA

(APG1L)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:59 2022-10-26 am EDT
1.830 EUR   +0.83%
01:02aApranga Group interim report for 9 months of 2022
GL
01:00aApranga Group interim report for 9 months of 2022
AQ
10/11Apb Apranga : Apranga Group fulfils its sustainability commitments by installing a solar power plant
PU
Apranga Group interim report for 9 months of 2022

10/27/2022 | 01:02am EDT
The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 208.8 million in 9 months 2022 and was by 32.0% higher than in 2021 and by 19.0% higher than in 2019.

The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 13.5 million in the nine months of 2022. The Group made profit before income tax of EUR 8.2 million in the same period of 2021.

EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 28.3 million in the nine months 2022 and increased by 22.1% comparing to corresponding period of 2021.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and consolidated interim report of Apranga Group for nine months of 2022, as well as managers’ confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachment. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.

 

Gabrielius Morkūnas

Apranga Group Chief Financial Officer

+370 5 2390843

 

 

Attachments


