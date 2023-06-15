Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. APB Resources
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APB   MYL5568OO000

APB RESOURCES

(APB)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-06-14
2.690 MYR   -7.88%
04:24pAt least 10 dead after truck hits vehicle in Manitoba, Canada -CBC News
RE
02:58pBezant agrees extension to loan facility repayment date
AN
01:46pCanada presents long-awaited sustainable jobs bill for green transition
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

At least 10 dead after truck hits vehicle in Manitoba, Canada -CBC News

06/15/2023 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTTAWA (Reuters) -At least 10 people were killed on Thursday after a semi-trailer truck hit another vehicle in the central Canadian province of Manitoba, CBC News reported, citing an unidentified source.

CBC said that the crash occurred near the town of Carberry in southwestern Manitoba. CBC broadcast video from the scene that showed firefighters spraying water on a burning white vehicle that was in a ditch to the side of the road.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said all available resources were being deployed to the scene. Manitoba health authorities said "mass casualty response" was under way.

"My heart breaks hearing the news of the tragic accident near Carberry," Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said on Twitter.

In neighboring Saskatchewan, 16 people died in April 2018 after a truck hit a bus transporting a junior hockey team on a rural road.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; editing by Diane Craft and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2023
All news about APB RESOURCES
04:24pAt least 10 dead after truck hits vehicle in Manitoba, Canada -CBC News
RE
02:58pBezant agrees extension to loan facility repayment date
AN
01:46pCanada presents long-awaited sustainable jobs bill for green transition
RE
01:17pInsider Sell: Xerox Holdings
MT
12:42pHead of Venezuela's electoral council resigns ahead of 2024 election
RE
12:41pEagle Plains Resources Undertaking Drilling at Vulcan Project
MT
12:20pStifling heat wave to grip U.S. South over holiday weekend
RE
12:13pFTSE 100 Closes Up 0.3% and Outperforms European Peers after ECB Raises Rates
DJ
11:22aNational Bank of Canada Notes Solaris' New Discovery At Patrimonio Target
MT
11:07aNational Bank of Canada Notes Shareholder Approval Of Proposed Hudbay-Copper Mountain M..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APB RESOURCES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 78,0 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2022 8,58 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
Net cash 2022 80,5 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 8,00%
Capitalization 298 M 64,5 M 64,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart APB RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
APB Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APB RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swee Sang Yap Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wan Ting Yap Group Manager-Finance
Kim Fah Yap Chairman
Teng Khuan Tan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chia Cheng Chua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APB RESOURCES79.33%70
VINCI16.58%66 589
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.15%40 392
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.68%34 907
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.29.89%26 871
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED35.79%24 333
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer