At least 10 dead after truck hits vehicle in Manitoba, Canada -CBC News

CBC said that the crash occurred near the town of Carberry in southwestern Manitoba. CBC broadcast video from the scene that showed firefighters spraying water on a burning white vehicle that was in a ditch to the side of the road.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said all available resources were being deployed to the scene. Manitoba health authorities said "mass casualty response" was under way.

"My heart breaks hearing the news of the tragic accident near Carberry," Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said on Twitter.

In neighboring Saskatchewan, 16 people died in April 2018 after a truck hit a bus transporting a junior hockey team on a rural road.

