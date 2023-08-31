By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian business investment grew strongly in the second quarter, as global supply-chain disruptions continued to ease, allowing more new vehicles and plant machinery into the country.

Private new capital expenditure in the second quarter rose 2.8% from the first quarter, and was 10.8% higher from a year ago, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

The result was led by businesses investing more in new equipment and machinery, which rose 1.9% on quarter, while investment in buildings and structures jumped 3.5%, the ABS added.

"Business investment looks set to have been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging quarter for the economy, with consumer activity slowing under the strain of rising interest rates," said Sean Langacake, head of macroeconomic forecasting at Oxford Economics Australia.

The ABS's third estimate of new capital spending in the year to June 30, 2024 was up 14.5% from the second estimate, climbing to 157.8 billion Australian dollars (US$102.19 billion).

The improved availability of vehicles and construction machinery, particularly for small businesses, helped boost investment over the quarter. Some businesses also brought investment plans forward, ahead of corporate tax changes that took effect on June 30, the ABS said.

The rise in investment in buildings and structures was boosted by a number of mining projects for resources, such as lithium used in batteries, and the commencement of some previously delayed projects in non-mining industries, it added.

The construction industry recorded the largest rise in business investment, up 30.5% after large falls the prior two quarters, the ABS said.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-23 2233ET