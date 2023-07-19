BWA Group PLC - Cameroon and Canada-focused mineral explorer - Completes orientation separation testwork, carried out on 20 low-grade primary samples from the mechanised auger programme, from within the Nkoteng 1 Licence, in central Cameroon. Through its subsidiary, BWA Resources Ltd, BWA currently has five heavy mineral sands licences across two project areas in Cameroon, totalling 1,267 kilometres squared, all of which are at an early stage of exploration. Says a primary objective of the work to determine suitable process design and procedures for use in Cameroon, to be used for the next round of exploration drilling, planned in second half of this year.

Current stock price: 0.45 pence

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

