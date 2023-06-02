Advanced search
    APB   MYL5568OO000

APB RESOURCES

(APB)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-05-31
1.840 MYR   +0.55%
06:04aBlencowe Resources loss widens as progresses Uganda graphite project
AN
06:04aEQ Resources Receives Second Tranche Under AU$6 Million Federal Government Grant
MT
05:50aAmur Minerals to consider Ascent's possible takeover offer
AN
Blencowe Resources loss widens as progresses Uganda graphite project

06/02/2023 | 06:04am EDT
(Alliance News) - Blencowe Resources PLC on Friday said its half-year loss widened, as it focuses on completing a feasibility study and securing funding for its Orom-Cross graphite project in Uganda.

The London-based mineral exploration and development company said pretax loss widened to GBP486,076 in the six months at ended March 31 from GBP356,336 a year prior. Blencowe has no revenue, so the wider loss was due to administrative fees and other expenses growing by 35% to GBP446,424 from GBP331,617.

Looking ahead, Blencowe said it is continuing to develop its Orom-Cross graphite project in northern Uganda, with a definitive feasibility study underway, expected to be completed in around a year's time. The Australian engineering firm CPC Engineering will manage the DFS.

Blencowe said it hopes to sign off on a "substantial" technical assistance grant with the Development Finance Corp, which will provide up to 50% of the DFS costs.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Ralston said: "Blencowe is working through a number of different potential funding options to secure the right partnerships for funding both the DFS and the project implementation.

"Further capital will be introduced into the company as and when required, with the continued support of our major shareholders, and once Blencowe delivers the DFC's technical assistance grant it is believed that many other funding opportunities will emerge at all levels."

Shares in Blencowe were up 2.0% at 5.00 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES 0.55% 1.84 End-of-day quote.22.67%
BLENCOWE RESOURCES PLC 2.04% 5 Delayed Quote.15.29%
Financials
Sales 2022 78,0 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2022 8,58 M 1,86 M 1,86 M
Net cash 2022 80,5 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 8,00%
Capitalization 204 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 22,1%
Managers and Directors
Swee Sang Yap Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wan Ting Yap Group Manager-Finance
Kim Fah Yap Chairman
Teng Khuan Tan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chia Cheng Chua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APB RESOURCES22.67%44
VINCI14.72%63 937
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.88%37 483
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.68%34 794
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.23.54%25 780
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED45.14%25 569
