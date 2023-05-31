Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. APB Resources
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APB   MYL5568OO000

APB RESOURCES

(APB)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-05-29
1.800 MYR    0.00%
10:24aColumn-U.S. banks tighten lending standards to small business and consumers: Kemp
RE
10:22aWildfire in Canada's Halifax stoked by wind gusts, low humidity
RE
10:20aInsider Sell: Rex American Resources
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Column-U.S. banks tighten lending standards to small business and consumers: Kemp

05/31/2023 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Shoppers at the King of Prussia Mall, United States' largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S.

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. domestic banks reported a widespread tightening of lending standards by the end of the first quarter of 2023 - even before the full impact of the regional banking crisis had been felt.

Stricter lending criteria are likely to slow the flow of credit to small businesses and households - amplifying the impact of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve over the last year.

The net percentage of domestic banks tightening standards for commercial and industrial (C&I) loans to small businesses with annual sales below $50 million hit +47% at the end of the first quarter.

The net percentage tightening small business C&I standards has risen to levels usually associated with recession, based on past results from the Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices (SLOOS).

The results are based on responses from 65 domestic banks to the quarterly survey, sent by the central bank on March 27 and returned by April 7.

Chartbook: U.S. bank lending standards

On the household side, the net percentage tightening standards had risen to +30% for both consumer credit card loans and auto loans, sharply higher than a year ago, though still some way below past recession levels.

Banks are likely pre-empting a slowdown in the business cycle and increase in unemployment, widely expected since late 2022, which will increase defaults.

But the tightening of the credit cycle is to some extent self-fulfilling, making the business cycle slowdown and rise in unemployment more likely.

In effect, tougher standards are doing some of the work for the central bank by restricting the volume of new borrowing and spending.

Small businesses and marginal households are some of the most sensitive to any change in the cost and availability of credit because they often have fewer borrowing options and limited financial resources of their own.

As the price of credit increases and its availability becomes more restricted, the slowdown in small business and household spending will act as another headwind for the economy.

Related columns:

- Cromwell's rule and the global economic outlook (May 10, 2023)

- Recession or not, U.S. economy is losing momentum (May 5, 2023)

- Hard-ish landing has already arrived for U.S. manufacturers (April 4, 2023)

John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

(Editing by Sharon Singleton)

By John Kemp


© Reuters 2023
All news about APB RESOURCES
10:24aColumn-U.S. banks tighten lending standards to smal..
RE
10:22aWildfire in Canada's Halifax stoked by wind gusts, low humidity
RE
10:20aInsider Sell: Rex American Resources
MT
09:55aGreat-West Lifeco Agrees to Sell Putnam Investments to Franklin Templeton; Barclays Ter..
MT
09:34aCelsius Resources subsidiary gains environmental all-clear
AN
09:18aStampede Drilling Announced a Normal Course Issuer Bid and Amended Credit Facility; Sha..
MT
09:15aGlobal Water Resources Keeps Monthly Dividend at $0.02483/Share, Payable June 30 to Sha..
MT
09:12aTanzania to review approval of $42 billion LNG project in June
RE
09:12aSunrise Resources says 2023 may prove "pivotal" for cement
AN
08:55aGoGold Resources Highlights Results From Drilling at Los Ricos South
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APB RESOURCES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 78,0 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net income 2022 8,58 M 1,86 M 1,86 M
Net cash 2022 80,5 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 8,00%
Capitalization 203 M 44,1 M 44,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart APB RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
APB Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APB RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swee Sang Yap Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wan Ting Yap Group Manager-Finance
Kim Fah Yap Chairman
Teng Khuan Tan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chia Cheng Chua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APB RESOURCES20.00%43
VINCI15.25%65 039
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.94%37 568
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.76%35 301
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.27.14%26 301
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED41.55%25 684
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer