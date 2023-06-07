Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. APB Resources
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APB   MYL5568OO000

APB RESOURCES

(APB)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-06-06
1.800 MYR    0.00%
05:09pTeva to pay Nevada $193 million over role in opioid epidemic
RE
04:52pDeSantis defends migrant flights in trip to US-Mexico border
RE
04:45pDuke Energy to spend $65 bln over 5 years to fund low-carbon transition
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DeSantis defends migrant flights in trip to US-Mexico border

06/07/2023 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Republican presidential candidates attend the

(Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defended flying planeloads of migrants across the country during a trip to the U.S. southern border on Wednesday, as he looks to make hardline immigration policies a central tenet of his 2024 presidential bid.

The Republican candidate's stop in Arizona came a day after the state of Florida acknowledged it had overseen two chartered flights of migrants from Texas to Sacramento, California, last week, drawing sharp rebukes from California Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials.

"This policy has been debated now for a long time," DeSantis said. "I think it's something that has been very, very effective."

DeSantis, a top contender in the Republican primary fight led by front-runner Donald Trump, has made border security a focus of his campaign, accusing the Biden administration of lax immigration policies.

"This has been a massive dereliction of duty by the president," DeSantis said at a meeting with law enforcement officials in Sierra Vista, Arizona, which sits close to the U.S. border with Mexico.

The victor of the Republican nominating contest will take on Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election.

DeSantis said the flights had diverted migrants from traveling to Florida and blamed liberal states such as California for policies that he said encouraged illegal migration.

Last year, DeSantis arranged to transport dozens of migrants from Texas to the Massachusetts vacation island of Martha's Vineyard, a move that drew applause from Republican voters during DeSantis' three-state campaign swing last week.

Newsom, a Democrat, threatened DeSantis with kidnapping charges over last week's flights, calling him a "small, pathetic man" on Twitter. California's attorney general has said he is looking into potential civil or criminal liability for the flights.

Florida's Division of Emergency Management said on Tuesday that the migrants traveled on the flights voluntarily. In its most recent session, the Florida legislature expanded the state's migrant relocation program by an additional $12 million.

During his border event, DeSantis frequently spoke of the need to stem the flow of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, across the border, saying communities across the nation were being affected.

"Yes, it's a border crisis, but it's really an American crisis," he said.

The border, DeSantis said, "just needs to be shut down."

He announced that Florida would partner with sheriffs and "like-minded" governors nationwide to provide resources to help secure the border.

The Biden administration on Tuesday said border crossings had dropped by more than 70% since the lifting of a pandemic-era order known as Title 42, in spite of Republican concerns that it would result in a flood of new migrations.

The administration credited the drop to tougher penalties for illegal border-crossers along with new administrative pathways for migrants seeking asylum.

(Reporting by James Oliphant in Washington; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Deepa Babington)

By James Oliphant


© Reuters 2023
All news about APB RESOURCES
05:09pTeva to pay Nevada $193 million over role in opioid epidemic
RE
04:52pDeSantis defends migrant flights in trip to US-Mexico border
RE
04:45pDuke Energy to spend $65 bln over 5 years to fund low-carbon transition
RE
04:30pInsider Sell: Axcelis Technologies
MT
04:02pRussia aims to block EU from hosting COP29 climate summit, emails show
RE
02:25pUK's Sunak seeks stronger economic ties with U.S. on Washington trip
RE
02:23pEni, Libya Sign MoU to Reduce GHG Emissions, Boost Sustainable Energy
DJ
01:31pAldebaran Resources Outlines Results from Altar Drilling Campaign
MT
12:59pAbcourt Mines Outlines Results of Preliminary Economic Assessment for Sleeping Giant Go..
MT
12:10pFTSE 100 Closes Slightly Down as Property Stocks Slip on House-Prices Data
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APB RESOURCES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 78,0 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net income 2022 8,58 M 1,87 M 1,87 M
Net cash 2022 80,5 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 8,00%
Capitalization 200 M 43,4 M 43,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart APB RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
APB Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APB RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swee Sang Yap Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wan Ting Yap Group Manager-Finance
Kim Fah Yap Chairman
Teng Khuan Tan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chia Cheng Chua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APB RESOURCES20.00%43
VINCI14.65%64 507
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.97%38 775
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.87%35 450
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.27.45%26 367
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED40.65%25 471
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer