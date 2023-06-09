Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. APB Resources
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APB   MYL5568OO000

APB RESOURCES

(APB)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-06-07
1.790 MYR   -0.56%
08:53aFighting in South Sudan displaced people's camp kills 13 - U.N.
RE
08:45aBraxia Scientific Provides Operations Update
MT
08:14aWestgold Resources' Bluebird Project Delivers Record Production in May
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fighting in South Sudan displaced people's camp kills 13 - U.N.

06/09/2023 | 08:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JUBA (Reuters) - Intercommunal fighting in a camp housing displaced people in the northern part of South Sudan has killed 13 people, the U.N. mission running the camp said on Friday.

The clashes between two ethnic communities living in the camp in Upper Nile State's capital Malkal first erupted on Thursday when a man was stabbed to death.

"Initial reports to the mission indicated that at least three persons have been killed and more than 20 injured with some of them receiving treatment at the mission's hospital," the spokesperson for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Ben Malor, said in a statement.

"Later in the day 10 more people were confirmed dead in other facilities."

The camp hosts at least 50,000 people. Its number has been fluctuating since the first group of people came there at the start of a civil war in 2013.

The numbers increased when about 3,000 people fleeing fighting in neighbouring Sudan also came to the camp in recent weeks, Luke Saadala, Upper Nile's Information Minister said.

Malor said while calm was returning to the camp on Friday, the UNMISS and South Sudan's army had reinforced security in the camp and its environs.

A peace deal signed in 2018 by the major parties to civil war from 2013-2018 has significantly reduced violence in South Sudan in recent years.

But lower-level clashes between rival communities frequently flare up. Violence remains rife in areas where rights to grazing areas, water, cultivation grounds and other resources are under dispute.

Upper Nile State in recent months has been an epicentre of violence mainly orchestrated by various armed militia groups.

In December 166 people, mainly civilians, were killed and more than 20,000 others displaced in the region, according to U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Fighting at the Malakal camp in early 2016 killed at least 18 people, including two staff members of aid group Médecins Sans Frontières.

(Editing by George Obulutsa and Angus MacSwan)

By Waakhe Simon Wudu


© Reuters 2023
All news about APB RESOURCES
08:53aFighting in South Sudan displaced people's camp kills 13 - U.N.
RE
08:45aBraxia Scientific Provides Operations Update
MT
08:14aWestgold Resources' Bluebird Project Delivers Record Production in May
MT
07:57aItaly says it can't approve ESM treaty without deal on new EU budget rules
RE
07:48aChina Resources Land’s Contracted Sales Jump 54% in May
MT
07:41aTerra Balcanica Resources to Issue Shares to Settle Debt
MT
07:04aGCM Resources notes share move amid coal supply shortage in Bangladesh
AN
07:00aHummingbird announces first gold pour at Kouroussa plant
AN
06:48aHannans Hires Former Rio Tinto Exec as CEO
MT
06:20aTemas Resources Plans Share Consolidation; Up 50% in Frankfurt Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APB RESOURCES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 78,0 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2022 8,58 M 1,86 M 1,86 M
Net cash 2022 80,5 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 8,00%
Capitalization 198 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart APB RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
APB Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APB RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swee Sang Yap Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wan Ting Yap Group Manager-Finance
Kim Fah Yap Chairman
Teng Khuan Tan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chia Cheng Chua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APB RESOURCES19.33%43
VINCI14.93%65 186
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED12.19%39 861
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.63%36 385
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.28.68%26 621
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED44.24%26 070
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer