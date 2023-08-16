(Alliance News) - First Class Metals PLC on Wednesday said it has signed a deal with the Whitesand First Nation for the exploration of its Zigzag lithium project.

First Class is a metals exploration company seeking large-scale metal discoveries in Canada. Whitesand First Nation is an Ojibwe First Nation Native American tribal group located in the Armstrong area of Ontario, Canada.

The firm said it has signed a three-year deal with the Whitesand First Nation, allowing First Class to conduct initial exploration work at its Zigzag property.

First Class said it optioned the property from Nuinsco Resources Ltd, which was granted an exploration permit without an agreement needed with the First Nations.

Nevertheless, the company said it took the step to enter discussions with the Whitesand First Nation, and has consequently executed the deal enabling exploration, following "continued positive discussions".

"First Class Metals is grateful for the support and endorsement of Whitesand First Nation and is committed to continuing to work closely with Whitesand throughout all stages of the Zigzag project. The company believes that, by working with indigenous communities in Ontario, it can create long lasting and mutually beneficial partnerships that generate significant economic opportunities and contribute to the sustainable development of local communities," the company said.

Looking forward, Chief Executive Marc Sale said: "I am pleased that the exploration of the Zigzag property will now commence in earnest. More so that it is with the support of the Whitesand First Nation. We will shortly have a team on the ground prospecting in advance of a sawn channel sampling programme aimed at identifying sections of the pegmatite for a focused drill programme."

First Class Metals shares fell 1.1% to 9.25 pence each on Wednesday morning in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.