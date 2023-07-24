Golden Metal Resources PLC - Nevada, US-focused tungsten, gold, copper, silver and zinc exploration company - Inks memorandum of understanding with Oxford Sigma Ltd to develop metal supply pathways for tungsten in the fusion industry. Says tungsten is a key metal for carbon-free fusion energy. Oxford Sigma is a fusion material and technology provider.
Current stock price: 8.80 pence, down 0.3% on Monday
12-month change: up 8.2%
By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter
