APB Resources Berhad is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. The Company is involved in the fabrication of process equipment for the oleo-chemical, oil and gas, energy and petrochemical industries. The Companyâs segments include Fabrication and Others. The Fabrication segment is engaged in the fabrication of specially designed and manufactured engineering equipment. Its Others segment consists of investment holdings and dormant companies. The Companyâs wholly owned subsidiary is Era Julung Sdn. Bhd.