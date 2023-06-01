Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. APB Resources
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APB   MYL5568OO000

APB RESOURCES

(APB)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-05-31
1.840 MYR   +0.55%
Golden Metal results identifies Carlin-type gold targets

06/01/2023 | 02:44pm EDT
Golden Metal Resources PLC - Nevada, US-focused tungsten, gold, copper, silver and zinc exploration company - Announces exploration results from its Golconda Summit gold project in Nevada. Says rock sampling results returned significant arsenic anomalism, the main alteration element associated with Carlin-type gold systems. Explains results further suggest the presence of a "feeder zone" and therefore the possibility that a Carlin-type gold system may exist within the project at depth. Chief Executive Oliver Friesen says: "The results presented today give further support that a significant Carlin-type gold system may be present within the project."

Current stock price: 7.34 pence

12-month change: down 9.8%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES 0.55% 1.84 End-of-day quote.22.67%
GOLDEN METAL RESOURCES PLC -6.45% 7.25 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SILVER 1.40% 23.869 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
Analyst Recommendations on APB RESOURCES
Financials
Sales 2022 78,0 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2022 8,58 M 1,86 M 1,86 M
Net cash 2022 80,5 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 8,00%
Capitalization 204 M 44,1 M 44,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart APB RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
APB Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APB RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swee Sang Yap Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wan Ting Yap Group Manager-Finance
Kim Fah Yap Chairman
Teng Khuan Tan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chia Cheng Chua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APB RESOURCES22.67%44
VINCI13.97%63 937
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.76%37 483
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.66%34 794
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.24.62%25 780
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED41.91%25 569
