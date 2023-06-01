Golden Metal results identifies Carlin-type gold targets

Golden Metal Resources PLC - Nevada, US-focused tungsten, gold, copper, silver and zinc exploration company - Announces exploration results from its Golconda Summit gold project in Nevada. Says rock sampling results returned significant arsenic anomalism, the main alteration element associated with Carlin-type gold systems. Explains results further suggest the presence of a "feeder zone" and therefore the possibility that a Carlin-type gold system may exist within the project at depth. Chief Executive Oliver Friesen says: "The results presented today give further support that a significant Carlin-type gold system may be present within the project."

Current stock price: 7.34 pence

12-month change: down 9.8%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.