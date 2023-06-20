Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. APB Resources
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APB   MYL5568OO000

APB RESOURCES

(APB)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-06-19
2.430 MYR   -10.33%
Gooch & Housego acquires GS Optics for up to USD15.7 million

06/20/2023 | 01:30pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Gooch & Housego PLC on Tuesday said it acquired life sciences firm GS Optics LLC for up to USD15.7 million.

This includes an initial cash consideration of USD11.3 million, funded from existing resources, alongside USD2.6 million in new Gooch & Housego shares, the company said.

Somerset-based Gooch & Housego said this is alongside a deferred deferred contingent cash consideration of up to USD1.8 million, payable based upon GS Optics' performance in 2023.

The photonics components and systems maker said the deal expands its commercial footprint in the US life sciences sector and extends its capabilities into polymer optics.

Gooch & Housego said GS Optics specialises in the custom design and manufacture of precision polymer optics for use in the biomedical, machine vision and analytical instrument markets.

This is alongside military and civilian night-vision and visible-range sighting applications, Gooch & Housego said.

"Combining the capabilities of GS Optics with the global reach of G&H's commercial and engineering teams will accelerate the group's growth in optical solutions for the Life Sciences market and some specific A&D and industrial applications," Gooch & Housego said.

Gooch & Housego Chief Executive Officer Charlie Peppiatt added: "GS Optics is a high quality business with a strong customer base and differentiated technology. This strategic acquisition will accelerate the group's growth plans in the North American life sciences market whilst also adding to our A&D and industrial activities. The acquisition is in line with our recently announced new strategy to become an innovative customer focused technology company."

Shares in Gooch & Housego closed down 0.6% to 636 pence each in London on Tuesday.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES -10.33% 2.43 End-of-day quote.62.00%
GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC -0.63% 636 Delayed Quote.18.96%
Financials
Sales 2022 78,0 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net income 2022 8,58 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
Net cash 2022 80,5 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 8,00%
Capitalization 269 M 58,1 M 58,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 22,1%
Managers and Directors
Swee Sang Yap Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wan Ting Yap Group Manager-Finance
Abdul Rahim bin Jaafar Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wei Luen Kang Independent Non-Executive Director
Wui Hong Kee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APB RESOURCES62.00%65
VINCI13.69%65 390
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.18%40 541
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.55%34 608
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.30.49%26 995
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED31.65%24 237
