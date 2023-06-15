Advanced search
    APB   MYL5568OO000

APB RESOURCES

(APB)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-06-14
2.690 MYR   -7.88%
Head of Venezuela's electoral council resigns ahead of 2024 election

06/15/2023 | 12:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pedro Calzadilla, new director of the National Electoral Council, is seen at the end of the extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Venezuela in Caracas

CARACAS (Reuters) -The president of Venezuela's National Electoral Council Pedro Calzadilla on Thursday announced he would resign along with seven other members, ahead of a 2024 presidential election.

The country's opposition has long alleged that the council is biased toward President Nicolas Maduro's ruling party. A majority of the council's 15 members, including Calzadilla and the seven others who resigned, are allied with the government, while just two are allied with the opposition.

"We have put our posts at the disposition of the national assembly so they can at once designate a national electoral council", Calzadilla said in a statement to journalists at the council's headquarters, without taking questions.

The move comes two weeks after the opposition commission tasked with organizing October primaries to choose a rival for Maduro in the presidential vote said it would request technical assistance from the National Electoral Council.

"We hope this will not be a scheme to try and generate an impact on the primary and in consequence on the general election," said Dinorah Figuera, the head of the parallel opposition legislature, in a message to Reuters. She said the opposition was demanding the process be protected.

A European Union observation mission said after the country's 2021 regional elections that electoral conditions had improved in comparison to the three previous elections.

But the report said structural deficiencies persisted in state resources for campaigning and unequal access to the media, which favors the ruling party.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, Vivian Sequera and Mayela Armas; Writing by Steven Grattan; Editing by Conor Humphries)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 78,0 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2022 8,58 M 1,86 M 1,86 M
Net cash 2022 80,5 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 8,00%
Capitalization 298 M 64,6 M 64,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 22,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swee Sang Yap Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wan Ting Yap Group Manager-Finance
Kim Fah Yap Chairman
Teng Khuan Tan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chia Cheng Chua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APB RESOURCES79.33%70
VINCI16.58%66 589
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.15%40 392
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.68%34 907
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.29.89%26 871
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED35.79%24 333
