(Alliance News) - Kendrick Resources PLC on Monday announced that it started a diamond exploration drill programme in Airijoki, Sweden.

The London-based Scandinavia-focused mineral exploration and development company said that the 1,500 metre exploration diamond drill programme has the objective to increase its existing vanadium mineral resource.

Meanwhile, at the same licence, the company completed an ionic leach soil programme "where extensions to known vanadium and copper mineralisation may occur".

Further, Kendrick said it completed its ionic leach soil sampling programme over the Mjovattnet nickel-copper-platinum group metals licences.

Executive Chair Colin Bird said: "The drilling programme is a result of our ongoing fieldwork, and we are particularly excited about the strong geophysics and geo-chemical results that have targeted the drilling positions."

Kendrick Resources shares were flat at 0.80 pence each on Monday morning in London.

