Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. APB Resources
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APB   MYL5568OO000

APB RESOURCES

(APB)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-06-15
2.700 MYR   +0.37%
04:43aLibya's Haftar backs creation of new government in challenge to Tripoli
RE
06/16S&P 500 Posts Weekly Gain as Tech Leads Broad Climb Amid Retail Sales Beat, Steady Rates
MT
06/16Exclusive-Guyana postpones offshore oil blocks auction to mid-August
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Libya's Haftar backs creation of new government in challenge to Tripoli

06/17/2023 | 04:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar attends a carnival to celebrate Eid El Fitr in a public square in Benghazi

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Libya's eastern forces under commander Khalifa Haftar support a proposal to set up a new interim government, they said late on Friday, setting up a challenge to the existing administration in Tripoli.

Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) said it supported the recommendations of the 6+6 committee, a group drawn from two legislative chambers that have proposed new electoral laws. It urged the two chambers to agree on a new government.

The committee's recommendations have been adopted by parts of Libya's divided political establishment and rejected by others.

It is not clear whether they can eventually form the basis for an election and Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah in Tripoli is sure to oppose the creation of any new government before an election.

Libya has had little peace since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 and it split in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions, though open conflict has mostly paused since a ceasefire in 2020.

Dbeibah's Government of National Unity in Tripoli was installed through a U.N.-backed process in 2021 aimed at holding elections later that year -- which were cancelled because of disputes over the rules.

The eastern-based parliament, which has been allied to Haftar, rejected Dbeibah's mandate but the new prime minister it designated was unable to replace the Tripoli government, leading to a long political standoff.

Diplomacy has focused on bringing the parliament and another legislative body, the High State Council, to agree clear rules for an election aimed at resolving Libya's political stalemate.

However, moves by the parliament to amend the constitution, and by the 6+6 committee to set out electoral laws, remain contested.

Critics of Libya's political elite believe they have little intention of holding elections that could remove them from power and are more focused on control over government in Tripoli and its access to state resources.

Opponents of Dbeibah have tried since early last year to exploit divisions among the armed factions in western Libya to force him from office, but his military allies have instead managed to consolidate their control in the capital.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali in Benghazi; Writing by Angus McDowall)


© Reuters 2023
All news about APB RESOURCES
04:43aLibya's Haftar backs creation of new government in challenge to Tripoli
RE
06/16S&P 500 Posts Weekly Gain as Tech Leads Broad Climb Amid Retail Sales Beat, Steady Rate..
MT
06/16Exclusive-Guyana postpones offshore oil blocks auction to mid-August
RE
06/16Sector Update: Energy Stocks Softer Late Friday
MT
06/16Sector Update: Energy
MT
06/16Ball Corp explores sale of aerospace unit for more than $5 bln -sources
RE
06/16CNX Resources Unit to Sell Assets in Appalachian Basin for $125 Million
MT
06/16Unclear if reservoir water from breached dam can still be pumped to Zaporizhzhia -IAEA
RE
06/16US drillers cut oil and gas rigs for seventh week in a row - Baker Hughes
RE
06/16Romios Reports Potential for Porphyry System at Depth on Kinkaid Property in Nevada
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APB RESOURCES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 78,0 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2022 8,58 M 1,86 M 1,86 M
Net cash 2022 80,5 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 8,00%
Capitalization 299 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart APB RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
APB Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APB RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swee Sang Yap Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wan Ting Yap Group Manager-Finance
Kim Fah Yap Chairman
Teng Khuan Tan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chia Cheng Chua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APB RESOURCES80.00%65
VINCI18.43%66 744
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.43%40 469
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED12.71%35 334
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.30.49%26 974
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED41.73%24 420
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer